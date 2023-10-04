LLF aids UP Education Department to conduct capacity- building workshops for primary grade teachers in Varanasi and Chandauli

PNN

Uttar Pradesh [India], October 4: Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), a leading non-profit organisation working in the area of foundational literacy, supported Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh in conducting capacity-building workshops for primary grade teachers in Varanasi and Chandauli districts.

With the support of the district education department, the capacity building workshop was held from 20th -27th September 2023 in Chandauli District, which witnessed the participation of 515 cluster teachers from 9 blocks. The two-day capacity-building workshop was conducted at the Block Resource Centre, spanning four blocks: Skaldiha, Barhani, Dhanapur, and Shahabganj. Under the guidance of Block Education Officers of 9 blocks and the dedicated assistance of LLF team members, the workshop aimed to enhance the capabilities of cluster teachers in helping students improve learning outcomes. Participants engaged in group brainstorming sessions to explore the objectives of organising cluster teachers, their roles and responsibilities, and effective classroom strategies. The workshop also focused on ‘Good Classroom and its Processes’, covering topics such as classroom practices, usage of Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM), creating print-rich environments, and classroom management.

Dhir Jhingran, Founder & Executive Director, Language and Learning Foundation, said: "Teachers are at the core of our mission of enhancing foundational literacy outcomes of children. The aim of such workshops is not only to enhance the skills of teachers but also inspire and motivate them for shaping a bright future for their students. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their constant support in the foundational literacy program in Varanasi and Chandauli.”

Learning and Literacy Foundation (LLF), with support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is also aiding the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh to organise a two-day teacher training program for all FLN grade teachers at the Block Resource Centre in Sewapuri, Varanasi. The training program is designed to enhance teacher preparedness in teaching numeracy and is a vital component of the foundational numeracy program. The initial round of this training saw the participation of all teachers from the Sewapuri block's 112 primary schools.

LLF’s academic team is providing the training in eight batches, which will conclude on September 30, 2023, benefiting a total of 336 educators. Participants are receiving significant insights into teaching numerous mathematical concepts for the upcoming academic session of 2023-24, including creative techniques using mathematics charts, posters, and kits.

Sanjay Yadav, Block Education Officer, Sewapuri, Varanasi, emphasized the significance of this training for educators, said “This training aims to equip educators in Sewapuri with the tools and knowledge needed to ignite a passion for mathematics among their students. With the help of the innovative programs of Language and Learning Foundation and their expert trainers, Sewapuri is poised to receive unparalleled academic support, setting it apart as a beacon of development in the state.”

The engagement and enthusiasm displayed by all participants in both the programs have been highly encouraging and highlight the educators’ dedication to improve the foundational literacy landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) is an education nonprofit dedicated to addressing the foundational learning crisis that collaborates with the national and state governments in India. Foundational skills such as reading with comprehension, writing independently, and doing simple subtraction are gateway skills that must be acquired and mastered for all future learning in schools. The World Bank has estimated more than half the children in India at late primary age cannot read and understand grade-appropriate short sentences, also defined as learning poverty. Similar findings have been reported by the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

At LLF, we believe that large-scale transformation in the teaching and learning process is required to address this crisis. With the focus on learning at the bottom of the pyramid, LLF works in educationally disadvantaged areas where children come from families with low literacy levels, deprived social groups, and where home languages are different from school language.

