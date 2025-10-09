Local empowerment is cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the strength of India lies in its roots in the resilience of its local communities, the creativity of its entrepreneurs, and the unity of its people.

Emphasising inclusive development, he stated, "The journey towards Viksit Bharat is not just about economic growth, but about empowering every citizen, every region and every enterprise to become a part of the national transformation."

"The strength of India lies in its roots - in the resilience of our local communities, the creativity of our entrepreneurs and the unity of our people. The journey towards Viksit Bharat is not just about economic growth, but about empowering every citizen, every region and every enterprise to become a part of the national transformation. A truly Viksit Bharat will emerge when every local success story contributes to the nation's progress, when innovation begins at the grassroots and when development becomes both inclusive and participatory," said Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, while addressing the 120th Annual Session of PHDCCI at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The session, themed 'Strengthening Local Roots, Driving National Growth for Viksit Bharat', reaffirmed PHDCCI's commitment to working closely with the Government of India in fostering inclusive, regionally balanced and innovation-driven development that strengthens both local economies and national competitiveness.

"India's ascent is directly tied to strengthening its local roots. Development at the local level is key to national growth and every part of our country is equally important and must be joined in the mainstream. The true potential of 140 crore Indians will only be unleashed when every citizen is empowered. India possesses the talent, character and resources to be a leading global nation. While the question of why we have not yet achieved fully developed status remains, I believe that achieving Viksit Bharat - Developed India by the centenary of our independence is not a difficult task, given our current 8% growth rate amidst a global slowdown," the Minister continued.

Rijiju highlighted, "The remarkable progress we have made since 2014 moving from the 10th to the 4th position in terms of GDP demonstrates that the Viksit Bharat goal is well within our grasp. While the world is currently growing below 3%, India's annual growth of over 7% is a powerful statement of our economic resilience. Under the Prime Minister's leadership and with the enduring faith of our people, India is well-poised to become a trusted global partner and another name for opportunity."

The Minister further added, "Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is the foundational step toward Viksit Bharat. Every Indian and every associate of the PHDCCI must focus on prioritising and preferring 'Made in India' products." He commended PHDCCI for its 120 years of service to industry and the nation, noting that chambers like PHDCCI play a vital role in bridging government policy and ground-level enterprise.

Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, said, "The Government of India's consistent focus on empowering local institutions, promoting entrepreneurship and ensuring balanced regional development is laying a strong foundation for inclusive growth. At PHDCCI, we take pride in being a partner in this journey, working to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship, skill development and livelihood creation across the country."

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Rajeev Juneja, Senior Vice President, PHDCCI, expressed appreciation to the Hon'ble Minister for his vision and encouragement. He remarked, "National growth must be rooted in local empowerment, creating opportunities for artisans, MSMEs, farmers and entrepreneurs across the country. This vision aligns perfectly with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and our shared resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

