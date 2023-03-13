Lodha Group Launches Its 37-Storey Grand Landmark Lodha Solitaire in South Mumbai

New Delhi (India), March 13: Lodha Group launches its exclusive standalone development Lodha Solitaire at Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai. This newly-launched development in the heart of South Mumbai is a spectacular 37-storey landmark with 3/4-bed residences with grand decks of around 6 to 8 ft world-class architecture, and all modern amenities. The entire project is set over 1.6 acres, and the homes are East-West facing, offering stunning views of the botanical gardens of Rani Baug, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and the Arabian Sea on both sides. The lavish three beds (1163 sq ft and 1206 sq ft) and 4 beds (1641 sq ft and 1797 sq ft) are available, starting Rs 5.65 cr ++ for a 3 bed and 7.66 cr++ for 4 bhk. Individuals can also opt for its special payment plan: 25% on booking, 25% on March 2024, and 50% on OC which is only applicable till 19th March 2023.

Today, Lodha is one of most prominent real estate developer. The company has recorded sales of over 50,000+ crore in the last 7 years. They have delivered an area of 8.5 crore sq. ft. and have 40 ongoing projects and 30 planned projects. Their dedicated team of 3,000 associates, works relentlessly to create developments of exceptional quality and is committed to delivering the world’s finest homes, offices, and retail spaces. Their ability to deliver scale, innovative design, superior execution, differentiated branding and marketing, coupled with their efficient and enthusiastic on-ground sales staff, all come together to create the best value for their customers across residential, retail, and office spaces – winning their trust and appreciation time after time.

Lodha Group’s latest project Lodha Solitaire in South Mumbai offers effortless connectivity and ease of access to key entertainment, retail and businesses, and city hotspots such as Nariman Point, Upper Worli, BKC, and Jacobs Circle and Mahalaxmi. All the homes are efficiently and functionally designed with grand balconies and study rooms. They also come with L-shaped living and dining rooms with tall sliding French windows. The units are available with flexible planning options that help owners maximise usable space and minimise wastage. There are also separate utility rooms.in addition, selected units will have an entrance foyer and staff rooms.

Lodha Solitaire is home to world-class amenities that include an indoor pool exclusively for ladies & children, international standard indoor and outdoor sports courts /turfs (badminton, football, cricket, basketball), a state-of-the-art gym, a dedicated community space, a party hall, a children’s play areas, and more. So, if you love greens/open spaces and want to live a healthier and wholesome life Lodha Solitaire brings it all under its roof.

The project is registered under Maharera No P51900046594 and also one can visit https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ for more details.

To find out more connect with the team on – jain@propertyservices.net.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor