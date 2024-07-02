Lodha Ranked Amongst 'India's Best Companies to Work for'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Lodha, India's largest real estate developer, has been recognised and awarded with two prestigious accolades in the Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces™ Lists 2024. The company ranked 64th among 'India's Best Companies to Work For' out of 2,000+ large companies and has been recognized as the 'Best in the Real Estate Industry'. This achievement highlights Lodha's strong commitment to its core values and its dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment. This distinguished accolade is granted to organisations with an unwavering dedication to cultivating an exceptional work environment.

The recognition comes considering Lodha's recent outstanding performance in the Great Place To Work® survey, where the company secured an impressive 83% positive responses (scoring 4 or 5 on the 5-point scale) across five critical parameters: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

This award highlights the company's commitment to a clear business vision, strong leadership capabilities, a warm and caring workplace culture and organisation's focus on talent building to support the growth, with diversity and inclusion being at the core.

These Great Place To Work® wins serve as a testament to Lodha's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes the well-being and satisfaction of its employees. The organization is honoured to be recognized as a Great Place To Work® and remains dedicated to maintaining this high standard.

From commitment to a congenial and secure workplace to the competence of management and transparent expectations, Lodha, being the pioneer in Real Estate industry, is poised to set industry standards that places paramount importance on the well-being and career growth of its employees. With continued efforts, Lodha is further committed to its Employee Value Proposition of 'Build the Best, Be the Best'.

"This prestigious recognition is a clear testament to our strong, values-driven culture, which directly fuels our business success. A motivated and engaged workforce is crucial in achieving our goals and delivering exceptional value to our customers. By fostering a supportive and innovative workplace, we ensure that Lodha remains at the forefront of the real estate industry, driving sustainable growth and excellence." Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales officer, Lodha.

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work underscores our commitment to our employees' well-being and professional growth. At Lodha, we believe that fostering a culture of trust, belongingness, respect, warmth and inclusivity not only enriches our employees' work experience but also drives our collective success. Our people are our greatest asset, and this award is a testimony of the exceptional workplace culture we strive to further enhance every day." Janhavi Sukhtankar, President - HR, Lodha.

* By Cumulative Residential Sales for FY 2014-2023

^ As of December, 2023

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Macrotech Developers Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

