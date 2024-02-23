Logic Fruit Technologies Forays into ARINC818 Innovation; Expands its Avionics Portfolio: Delivered Diverse Products to DRDO Labs

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 23: Logic Fruit Technologies, one of the fastest-growing providers of IPs, Embedded Solutions, and premium R&D services in the aerospace and defence sectors has announced its successful venture into ARINC818 innovation. The foray is aimed at delivering a range of high-quality products to DRDO Labs while also adding multiple products to its Avionics portfolio.

Backed by its extensive experience, Logic Fruit delivers superior quality products primed for real-world deployment. It has built a strong foundation in the industry by collaborating with prominent entities such as DRDO Labs, ISRO Labs, and private defense companies.

Recognized for high-performance, Real-time FPGA -Software heterogeneous Systems, Logic Fruit has delivered ARINC 818 Video Protocol Analyzer, HDMI / DVI - ARINC 818 Video Converter, STANAG 3350 Class B/C Video Converter, ARNIC 818 HDMI/ DVI Video Converter and the STANAG Monitor, alongside the 15" ARINC 818 Monitor.

Extending gratitude to DRDO, Shashank Chaurasia, BU Head at Logic Fruit Technologies said, "Our ARINC innovation is a testament to our dedication to meeting DRDO labs' exacting standards, Our journey from initial concept to final product delivery highlights our commitment to providing adaptable solutions that truly serve our clients' evolving needs."

Introducing a robust portfolio of more than 10 ARINC-related products and multiple proprietary RTL IPs, Logic Fruit Technologies strategizes its expansion into the Defence and Aerospace sector in the upcoming fiscal. It underscores the commitment of the company to pioneering technology, offering solutions tailored to enhance communication, navigation, and surveillance capabilities in critical sectors.

As Logic Fruit Technologies positions itself as a key contributor in Defence and Aerospace, ARINC's portfolio will be instrumental in delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions to meet industry demands.

Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance computing embedded solutions, specializing in innovative designs and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on creating products that enhance connectivity and communication, Logic Fruit Technologies continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of electronics. Logic Fruit provides end-to-end solutions, from conception to finished product, and has a wealth of experience in a variety of high-speed digital protocols and communication buses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a decade of experience, Logic Fruit Technologies is a trusted partner for companies seeking premium innovative, and reliable embedded solutions

