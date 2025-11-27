Logiciel Solutions Limited IPO Opens on November 28, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Logiciel Solutions Limited is an offshore, AI-First Software engineering company specializing in custom software development, cloud engineering, AI/ML, UI/UX Design, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, 28th November, 2025 and aiming to raise ₹ 39.90 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 20,67,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 183 – ₹ 193 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 1,00,200 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not Less than 9,28,800 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not Less than 9,34,800 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,03,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure on upgrading physical infrastructure, investment in human resources and manpower hiring, capital expenditure towards upgrading IT infrastructure, funding for business development & marketing activities and general corporate purpose. The issue is scheduled to close on 02nd December, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Private Limited and the Registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Umesh Sharma, Managing Director of Logiciel Solutions Limited, expressed, “At Logiciel Solutions, our journey has been defined by a deep commitment to engineering excellence, transparency and client-centric delivery. Over the years, we have consistently evolved our engineering capabilities to align with emerging technologies and industry needs. Our hybrid delivery model combining a strong office-based core with skilled distributed engineering teams allows us to deliver predictable outcomes and long-term value to our clients.

As we take the next step through this IPO, our vision is to accelerate our growth in AI-led development, cloud engineering and enterprise product transformation. With a leadership team deeply rooted in technology execution and strategic foresight, we remain committed to scaling responsibly while continuing to deliver engineering depth and innovation. This offering marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to strengthen capabilities, expand global reach and create long-term value for all our customers.”

Mr. Amit Puri, Director of Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Private Limited said, “Logiciel Solutions enters the market at a time when the global technology services industry is expanding rapidly, driven by accelerated cloud adoption, AI-led engineering and increasing digital transformation investments across North America. With its AI-first delivery approach, strong engineering culture and proven track record in building secure, scalable SaaS and B2B platforms, Logiciel is strategically positioned to capitalize on the robust demand for high-quality offshore software development.

The company's focus on innovation, long-term client partnerships and distributed engineering strength provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth. This IPO is expected to enable Logiciel to enhance its talent base, strengthen AI and cloud capabilities and scale its delivery infrastructure to meet rising industry opportunities. Given the sector's strong tailwinds and the company's consistent execution, Logiciel presents an attractive proposition and exposure to the fast-growing digital engineering and AI development space.”

