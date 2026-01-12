Lok Sabha Speaker confirms February 1 date for presentation of Budget 2026-27

New Delhi, Jan 12 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, which happens to be a Sunday.

The Finance Minister will begin the presentation of the Budget at 11 a.m. in the lower house on February 1, the Speaker said in response to a question at a press conference.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 28 and will continue till April 2.

There was some uncertainty on the exact date as the usual date of February 1 for the presentation of the budget fell on a Sunday this year. The Lok Sabha Speaker has now clarified the issue.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the first phase of the Budget Session, which will begin on January 28, will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9 and will continue till April 2.

The Minister said that on the recommendation of the Central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

The Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, while both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled. Parliament will also not meet on Saturday, January 31, a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

After deliberations on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and discussions on the Budget, the Parliament is expected to adjourn for a nearly month-long recess on February 13. The session will convene again on March 9 and is likely to conclude on April 2.

Officials said that the Parliament usually adjourns on a Friday, but the budget session this year may end a day earlier due to Good Friday on April 3.

