Lokmat Global Economic Convention Set to Convene in Singapore: Charting Future Trajectories of Global Economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Lokmat Media Group Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading media conglomerates, proudly announces the Lokmat Global Economic Convention scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the esteemed Hotel Shangri-La in Singapore at 9.30 am. The convention, heralded as a seminal event in the domain of global economic discourse, aims to explore and deliberate present and future trends across diverse sectors including global finance, information technology, artificial intelligence, tourism, logistics, education, real estate, and infrastructure.

The esteemed event is said to be exclusively sponsored by supporting partners: Nyati, and G2 Snacks, and Media partner: NDTV. Apart from that, distinguished luminaries from various sectors and industries will converge at the Lokmat Global Economic Convention to share insights, exchange ideas, and catalyze meaningful dialogues aimed at shaping the contours of the future economy. As part of this esteemed gathering, prominent dignitaries from Singapore will grace the occasion with their presence, including; Surya Jhunjnuwala (Founder, Naumi Hotels), Ritu Jhunjnuwala (MD, Rangmahal Restaurant, Singapore) and Balwant Jain (Founder, Optimum Solutions, Singapore). Their invaluable perspectives and expertise will enrich the discourse and contribute to the holistic understanding of global economic dynamics.

The Chief Guest for the honorary event will be H. H. Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji (Renowned Jain Spiritual Guru & Peace Ambassador, New Delhi). Other Guests of Honor who will be present at the Lokmat Global Economic Convention are Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Minister of Tourism Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Maharashtra), Pradeep Rathod (Chairman, Cello World), Gautam Singhania (Chairman, Raymond Group), Rajat Sharma (Chairman, India TV), Amruta Devendra Fadnavis (Renowned Banker & Social Worker), Dipali Goenka (CEO and MD, Welspun Living Ltd.), Pramod Ranka (Director, Solitaire Group), Nitin Nyati (CMD, Nyati Group), Vishal Chordia (Director Pravin Masalewale), and Nitin Bhagwat (Chairman and MD, Noble Cast Comp Pvt. Ltd.).

At the apex of the Lokmat Global Economic Convention event, there are 3 major award categories: Lokmat Global Trailblazer Award, Lokmat Global Sakhi Achievers Award, and Lokmat Marudhar Samman.

The Lokmat Global Trailblazer Award honors those who have started a new wave of progress and innovation across industries while setting new standards of excellence. The Lokmat Global Sakhi Achievers Award is a mark of gratitude to the Sakhis who have created an unparalleled world of success. And, the Lokmat Marudhar Samman Awards, honors the charismatic changemakers whose origins lie in the state of Rajasthan.

India's emergence as the world's third-largest economy underscores the significance of such a gathering, providing a strategic platform to navigate the trajectory of global economic growth. Against the setting of India's remarkable progress in fields ranging from physical and digital infrastructure to manufacturing, the global economic convention is poised to shed light on the nation's transformative journey and its pivotal role in the global economic landscape.

"The Lokmat Global Economic Convention stands as a beacon of collaborative wisdom, fostering an environment where thought leaders, industry pioneers, and policymakers converge to chart the course of economic progress," said Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Media Group. "We are honored to host this esteemed gathering in Singapore, a tribute to our commitment towards driving meaningful dialogues and forging impactful partnerships on the global stage."

The Lokmat Global Economic Convention represents an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the evolving economic landscape, harnessing collective intelligence to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity.

Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. is a leading media company with interests in a diversified portfolio of publishing, broadcast, digital, entertainment, and community. Lokmat Media Group publishes India's No1 Marathi daily Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar, and Lokmat Times with a combined readership of 2.56 cr (source: All India, Total readership, IRS 2019, Q4).

Keeping abreast with the changing digital landscape, Lokmat Group makes its content available to its readers through its multilingual news portals and mobile news app. Lokmat.com, the largest digital Marathi platform monthly has about 25 Mn+ Users generating 400 Million Page Views. Our social media channels have approximately a total of 700 million video views. News18 Lokmat channel, a JV with the Network18 Group is one of the largest Marathi news channels with a reach of 2cr.

