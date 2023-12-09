Lokotsav 2023 Canacona Goa sees Massive Turnout on Day 1

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 9: Lokotsav 2023 saw its first day open with a lot of pomp and excitement as the organiser Adarsh Yuva Sangh under the strong leadership of Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and MLA Canacona Ramesh Tawadkar, led with several exciting events to kick off the festivities.

Lokotsav is in its 23rd year and is an Art and Culture festival that brings together over 2 lac people year on year in a celebration of Goan Arts, cuisine, culture and tradition over a course of three days.

The inaugural event was graced by the Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant, Satish Mahanji Speaker of Uttar Pradesh, Joshua D'souza Dy. Speaker Goa Legislative Assembly, Digambar Kamat MLA Margao and Jeet Arolker MLA Mandre.

The day's activities included a marathon in the morning, followed by several youth activities like sports competitions under Fit India fest, tribal sports competitions under Bhagwan Birsa Munda Tribal Sports Festival, dance competitions, plays and skits conducted by young students and enthusiastic artists from across the nation and many more.

The festival will see two more days of activities and sessions planned across cultures and traditions of not just Goa but India as a whole and dignitaries from all over the nation are invited to grace the occasion with their presence.

The key objective of cultural fests like these is to foster cultural diversity, promote artistic expression, create a sense of community, and providing a platform for talent showcase. Ramesh Tawadkar has stood for Swayampurna Goa and has been active in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission of the Central as well as the Goa Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. This has led to several programs, sessions and workshops being conducted for youth and women in the preceding days of the launch of the Lokotsav 2023 which also saw people turn out in massive numbers to attend and imbibe.

His vision for the concepts of Industry, self-skilling, inclusive growth and welfare have been reflecting in his work on ground with regards to career counselling, business opportunities for the youth and women, mentoring and entrepreneurial workshops for those inclined towards starting out on their own, trainings on Branding, Packaging and Marketing for the ones looking to go beyond their own region and promote their produce to a larger market and so on.

Tawadkar's Adarsh Yuva Sangh's Lokotsav also aims to enhance cross-cultural understanding and celebrate traditions, contributing to a vibrant and inclusive social environment over every year of its progress.

