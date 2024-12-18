London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) Hosts Landmark Transformational Event in the USA

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) recently concluded a groundbreaking event at the Science Center in Cambridge, MA, USA, from December 7th -9th, 2024. Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO and Director of LOSD, this milestone gathering aimed to empower individuals and organisations to "Reach Your True Potential."

With the unveiling of LOSD's seven transformative initiatives, the event emphasized the organisation's mission to foster personal, professional, and societal growth for a better tomorrow.

The Seven Pillars of Transformation:

1. Global Research Conference and Journal - Sharing cutting-edge global research.

2. LOSD Publishing House - Elevating intellectual and creative expression.

3. Skillflex - Revolutionising learning with a dynamic online platform.

4. Skillcast Podcast - Offering expert insights through engaging discussions.

5. LOSD Skills Live - Hosting impactful talks on leadership and innovation.

6. LOSD Excellence Awards - Celebrating outstanding global contributions.

7. Skill-Up Wellbeing Retreat - Balancing professional and personal growth.

Event Highlights

1. LOSD Networking Experience

A powerful prelude to the main events, this exclusive gathering brought together over 45 global leaders and innovators from various industries. Attendees engaged in meaningful dialogues while participating in engaging, skill-focused activities designed to inspire cross-sector collaboration.

2. LOSD Skills Live 2024

Held on December 7th & 8th 2024, 50 handpicked speakers from 35+ countries delivered dynamic, 8-10-minute talks on topics such as entrepreneurship, leadership, emotional intelligence, and technological innovation. Selected from over 400 submissions, these changemakers inspired the audience to reshape their professional journeys.

The event was graced by:

* Chief Guest: H.E. Baron Alec Stern, Boston, USA

* Inaugural Chief Guests: Worshipful Mayors Cllr Salim Chowdhury (Harrow), UK and Cllr Mohammad Amirul Islam (Enfield), UK

* Guests of Honour: Mayoresses Jesmin Chowdhury (Harrow) and Rokshana Afroze (Enfield), both from the United Kingdom

Their insights, along with those of over 50 speakers, created an environment of inspiration and growth.

3. Global Research Conference (GRC) 2024

This year's GRC centered on the theme "Generative AI for a Green and Inclusive Future." Ten researchers presented pioneering solutions combining AI, sustainability, and education. Notable contributors included:

* Guest of Honour: Dr. Hari Krishna Maram and Dr. Shivam Arun Kumar Patnaik

* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Yusuf Oluwaseyi Olayinka

* Preliminary Speaker: Dr. Debra Marock

The conference highlighted the role of AI in addressing global challenges, sparking engaging discussions among attendees.

4. LOSD Excellence Awards 2024

LOSD recognized 23 exceptional individuals across education, social impact, and business categories for their outstanding contributions to society.

5. Exclusive Launches

The event saw the unveiling of two significant publications:

* "Global Thought Leaders of the Year 2025" - A coffee table book celebrating influential figures shaping the future.

* "A Book of Gratitude"- Edited by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and Martha Davidson, this anthology features 24 inspiring stories of thankfulness from global authors.

6. LOSD SkillCast Podcast

Twenty inspirational guests shared their personal journeys on the SkillCast Podcast, offering practical advice to motivate a global audience.

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

With 140 delegates, 50 world-class speakers, 20 podcast guests and 23 Losd excellence awardee were recognized at the LOSD event, marked a resounding success. The powerful connections formed during the event have paved the way for collaborative global growth and innovation.

What's Next for LOSD?

Building on the momentum of this transformational event, LOSD invites you to its next event from March 9th -11th 2025, in Cambridge, United Kingdom

Join an unparalleled journey of growth, leadership, and inspiration.

For more information and registration, visit www.losd.co.uk or contact admin@losd.co.uk.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor