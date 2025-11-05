Looking for Your Next Great Read? Start With These Brilliant Authors!

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: Books have a special way of reaching people, and these authors show that good writing comes from the heart and honesty. From self-growth and humour to real-life stories, art, and ideas this simple list has something for every type of reader. Each writer here shares their truth, shaped by their own life and thoughts. So, if you want to read something uplifting, smart, or just different, meet the wonderful writers behind some of the most talked-about books of recent times.

1. Dr Divya Jaitly

Dr Divya Jaitly wears many hats Author, Motivational Speaker, TEDx Star, Leadership Coach, TV Anchor and former Miss India finalist. With decades of experience in entrepreneurship and public speaking, she has helped countless professionals build confidence and speak with impact. Her book Beyond the Pitch is a strategic guide to owning the stage, managing nerves and finding your voice. Packed with practical tools, techniques and humour; it's a must-read for anyone who wants to communicate better, lead smarter and influence perceptions.

2. Sanjay Mehrotra

Sanjay Mehrotra, a sales leader, business transformation expert, and motivational coach with over 35 years of experience, brings his deep industry insight to his new book, Everyone is a Salesperson. Known for his people-first approach and inspiring training methods, Sanjay believes selling isn't limited to productsit's part of everyday life. His book helps readers see how communication, confidence, and purpose can turn any interaction into an opportunity. Through simple lessons and real examples, Sanjay empowers readers to discover the salesperson within and succeed both professionally and personally.

3. Meenakshi Mehta

Meenakshi Mehta is a woman of many talentsteacher, trainer, marketer, event curator, and now, an author with an inspiring story to tell. A cancer survivor who turned pain into purpose, Meenakshi brings warmth and honesty to her memoir C for Courage. Through her story of resilience, hope, and healing, she reminds readers that strength often shines brightest in life's toughest moments. With her vibrant spirit and unwavering optimism, Meenakshi inspires others to face challenges head-on and live each day with gratitude and grace.

4. Sithesh C. Govind

Sithesh C. Govind is a writer, filmmaker, and creative thinker known for breaking boundaries between art forms. His latest book, How to Be Creative Without Even Trying, is a refreshing take on creativitysimple, funny, and deeply relatable. It reminds readers that creativity isn't something to chase; it's already within us. The creator of Screenella, a world-first storytelling format blending screenplay and novella, Sithesh has even earned a London Book of World Records Award. His work inspires readers and artists alike to think freely and trust their natural imagination.

5. Shabnam Omer

Shabnam Omer is a counsellor, corporate trainer, emotional intelligence coach, and bestselling author with over two decades of experience helping people build stronger, happier lives. A stage 3 cancer survivor and founder of The Counselling Corner, she brings real warmth and wisdom to her work. Her award-winning book Unshakeablewinner of the International Author Excellence Award and Golden Books Award 2025teaches readers how to overcome fear, boost confidence, and take charge of their lives. Loved by readers aged 15 to 54, it also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone seeking inner strength.

6. B N KUMAR

"Politricks in India," the debut book by multi-award-winning media veteran B N Kumar (BNK), has captured readers' attention for its sharp and witty take on how politics often twists public policy. Listed among the Top 50 Most Influential Authors of 2024, BNK brings insights from over five decades in journalism and public relations. An Osmania University alumnus, he began his career during the Emergency and worked with leading publications such as the Indian Express, Mid-Day, and Business India. A passionate environmentalist, he heads NatConnect Foundation and runs portals including BizNewsConnect. Readers can also look forward to "Politricks-2," coming soon.

7. Anuradha Mahajan

Anuradha Mahajan has spent over a decade studying and teaching the Bhagavad Gita, turning her learning into a lifelong passion. Initiated into Vedanta in 2009, she began teaching in 2013 and has since guided many through its timeless wisdom. Her acclaimed series TVAM, TAT, and ASI brings a fresh, illustrated take on all 18 chapters of the Gita. Deeply researched and thoughtfully written, these volumes make ancient knowledge easy to understand and relevant for modern readers seeking clarity, balance, and spiritual strength in daily life.

8. V.S. Sury

V.S. Sury, an 80-year-old retired electrical engineer from Karnataka, found his true calling in writing after retirement. A bachelor who enjoys a quiet, reflective life in Kolar, Sury writes with wit, depth, and imagination. His novel Jestus is a quirky blend of humour, fantasy, and sharp observationfeaturing a hero whose "fuzzy-dizzy logic" turns ordinary situations into wild adventures. With multiple award-winning books to his name, including Impossible Tales and Fentoscience, Sury continues to charm readers with his unique storytelling and delightful sense of humour.

9. Dr Jimmy Jain

Dr Jimmy Jain is a celebrated leadership coach, entrepreneur, and author known for turning life's challenges into lessons of strength. A member of the Forbes Coaches Council and recipient of the Outstanding Leadership Award and Bhartiya Gyan Ratna Award, he has inspired thousands through his work in Innovation, Design Thinking, and Personal Growth. His latest book, The Alchemy of Mentorship, explores how the transformative power of mentorship can alchemise ordinary beginnings into extraordinary legacies.

With 24 years of experience and five impactful books, Dr Jimmy continues to help people lead, grow, and create lasting success.

10. Amlesh Ranjan

Amlesh Ranjan, born in the historic land of Magadh, has spent years exploring the deeper meaning of life and happiness. A seeker at heart, he has lived in Buddhist monasteries, practised Vipassana in silence, and trained in Yoga and Vedanta at The Yoga Institute. His lifelong curiosity about human well-being shaped The Penta Lifea book that shares his simple yet powerful philosophy of living five lives in one. It's a practical guide to finding true and lasting happiness, well-being, and success in today's fast-paced world.

Buy these books

Every book has a story, and every author here has poured their heart into shaping it. These writers show that words can teach, heal, and spark fresh thoughts. Their books make you pause, smile, and sometimes see life from a new angle. So, the next time you're looking for something real to read, remember this list. Pick a book, settle in, and let these voices take you somewhere new one honest page at a time.

