"Looking forward to good collaborations globally... everybody is looking forward to India": Chirag Paswan in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has expressed optimism about new investments in the sector from the meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos and said investors are looking at India not just as a market but in terms of building new ecosystem.

The Union Minister, who is part of India's delegation, toldon the sidelines of the WEF meeting that he is looking forward to good collaborations globally.

He said the Modi government wants India to become a global food basket.

"I'm looking forward to good collaborations globally because I think the vision of my Prime Minister is very clear when it comes to Food Processing industry that eventually my government wants India to become the global food basket and we have that abundance, we are capable of providing that support globally. So this time when I represent my country and my ministry here in Davos, we are having a lot of such interactions and I am very positive that by the end of this trip, we will have some good investments coming in this sector," Paswan said.

"We are having a number of meetings with some major players in the industry and one thing that I am proud of is the fact that everybody is looking forward to India. They are not only looking at India as a market but also in terms of investments, in terms of building up the whole ecosystem there. So they are considering India at a very, very serious level and also because of the kind of setup now India provides," he added.

He referred to India's progress in terms of improving logistics, ease of business and facilities such as single-window clearances.

"All these things are exciting global people who are associated with the food processing sector and they are very positively looking at it," the Union Minister said.

"Respecting the federal structure, we have been able to manage to provide international investors that ease of business, easy clearances and stuff and I think that is one of the reasons why we see a major investment coming into the sector...I think this is one platform where globally the countries come and they represent. India has a federal structure there. We do look at it in a way that how many states are coming in but I think as a unit, we all are representing India and Indians very strongly here. We are voicing ourselves, our issues, our concerns, our thought process, our vision," he added.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos is taking place from January 20 to 24. The meeting brings together government, business, and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place.

'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' is the theme of this year's Davos meeting.

