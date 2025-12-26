Looks Salon Charts Its Next Growth Phase with Focus on Personalisation, Tier 2-3 Expansion and Future-Ready Talent

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: As India's beauty and grooming industry continues to evolve, Looks Salon is marking a significant milestone by outlining its next phase of growth after 36 years of sustained relevance. According to Samir Srivastav, CEO of Looks Salon, the brand's longevity has been driven by a consistent focus on customers and people, backed by continuous skill development, innovation and an ability to adapt to changing consumer expectations across generations.

Currently operating over 325 salons across the country, Looks Salon is pursuing a balanced expansion strategy. While the brand is consolidating its presence in metro markets across western and southern India, it is also accelerating its footprint in high-growth Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Supported by strong franchise partnerships and training-led operations, the company plans to add nearly 25 new salons in 2026.

Srivastav highlighted that men and Gen Z consumers have emerged as two of the fastest-growing segments. To address their evolving preferences, Looks Salon has expanded its men's grooming offerings and introduced specialised formats such as Tailors Switzerland and LOOKS NEO, which cater to younger consumers with trend-driven, affordable and highly personalised services.

Consumer behaviour in 2024, he noted, reflected a shift towards value-conscious and wellness-oriented choices, with greater emphasis on long-term hair and skin health rather than quick cosmetic fixes. In response, Looks Salon strengthened consultation-led services, preventive care programmes and result-focused beauty solutions aimed at building transparency and trust.

Global partnerships continue to play a critical role in the brand's positioning. Collaborations with international names such as L'Oreal Professionnel, Kerastase, Redken and Dermalogica allow Looks Salon to bring global innovations to Indian consumers while ensuring advanced training and consistent service standards across its network.

At the core of the organisation's talent strategy is Looks Academy, which focuses on developing future-ready professionals by combining technical expertise with soft skills, discipline and leadership training aligned to global benchmarks. This, Srivastav said, is key to building long-term careers and strengthening the overall ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2025, Looks Salon expects hyper-personalisation, wellness-led beauty, gender-neutral grooming and sustainability to shape the industry. The brand is already integrating these trends across services, training and partnerships, positioning itself to stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations while deepening its presence in emerging markets.

