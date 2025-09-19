Loomkins Launches First-of-its-Kind Premium Kidswear and Plush Toy Bundles in India

SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19: Loomkins, a new premium children's brand founded by parents-turned-entrepreneurs Tanvi Bhardwaj and Piyush Kumar Sharma, is set to launch its official website on 24th September 2025. With this launch, Loomkins introduces India's first bundled collections pairing premium kidswear with BIS-certified plush toysa thoughtful blend of fashion and play designed to spark joy, discovery, and learning in every child's day.

Born from the founders' own parenting journey, Loomkins was created to fill a gap in the market for children's essentials that are safe, creative, and meaningful. "We wanted to build something we ourselves would love to bring home for our childproducts that inspire joy and imagination while giving parents confidence in quality and sustainability," say the founders.

Unlike brands that rely on "cute at any cost," Loomkins reflects the values of today's millennial and Gen Z parents who seek comfort, style, and learning value in every purchase. With its design-first approach, Loomkins seamlessly brings together safety, storytelling, and educational play, redefining the landscape of premium kidswear in India.

Just in time for the festive season, Loomkins arrives as the perfect choice for parents and loved ones seeking gifts that go beyond the ordinarygifting that is playful, sustainable, and deeply meaningful.

Discover the magic of Loomkins this festive seasonlaunching 24th September 2025 at https://.loomkins.com.

