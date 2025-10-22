Lord Vishwakarma credited with creation of craft: Punjab Minister

Ludhiana, Oct 22 Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday said Lord Vishwakarma is credited with the creation of craft, architecture and engineering.

Addressing a state-level function at Lord Vishwakarma Mandir here to observe Vishwakarma Day, Sond said the global industrial and infrastructure development is a direct result of Lord Vishwakarma's blessings.

He further explained that the state government is focusing on skill development for the youth, aiming to enable them to lead lives of dignity and self-respect in line with Lord Vishwakarma's principles and teachings.

“Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the supreme architect of the universe, known as the master of all machinery and tools used in industrial processes.”

Encouraging the public to emulate Lord Vishwakarma's teachings, Sond said supporting skill development across the state will be a fitting homage to Lord Vishwakarma.

The minister outlined the transformative government's initiatives in education and health, ensuring accessible, high-quality services for all.

He noted that 55,000 government jobs have been transparently given to the youth, 90 per cent of residents receive zero electricity bills, and all 13,246 villages in Punjab will soon have access to 3,100 top-class playgrounds.

Sond also praised the state’s significant contributions to national security, stating that despite comprising just 1.5 per cent of India’s population, the state leads in sacrifices for the country’s safety.

Additionally, he highlighted the success of the anti-drug campaign Yudh Nasha Virudh.

Temple committee president Ranjit Kumar Salh urged the state government to assist the managing committee in completing the pending civil works of the temple building by releasing required funds which Sond announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh and assured full support in completing the pending civil works.

He also distributed sewing machines among needy women.

