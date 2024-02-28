Lord’s Automative pioneers EV revolution with launch of Two Cutting-Edge Models

Model : Stylon

Priced in the range of Rs. 70,000 – Rs, 79,000, Lord's Automative's focus markets will be tier 2 and tier 3 towns across the country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries has launched an exclusive range of two electric vehicles (EVs) to fortify its position as a market leader in the country's booming EV space.

Lord's Automative has rolled out two electric high-speed EV scooter models (2W) – Lord's Prime & Lord's Stylon, priced in the range of Rs. 70,000 – Rs, 79,000, the EVs are available for the dealers, distributors and end-users across the country. In the initial phase, the company will target tier 2 and tier 3 towns in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nādu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa.

With Lord’s Prime boasting a robust load capacity of 275 kgs and Lord’s Stylon accommodating up to 200 kgs, both models ensure seamless transportation of goods. Equipped with a low battery indicator, users stay informed for uninterrupted operations, while their quick 3-4-hour charging time maximizes productivity. Powered by a 2000-watt motor, both models offer an impressive estimated range of 80-120 KMPh, ensuring ample power for various tasks. They feature anti-theft alarms and reverse drive capability for added security and convenience with GPS Tracking meeting all necessary regulatory standards as registered with the RTO.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, said, “Our commitment to leading the electric vehicle revolution nationwide has been our mission. We are confident that the widespread adoption of EVs in both passenger and goods transportation will promote sustainability and redefine the EV landscape in India. Our EVs are engineered to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility solution. We are dedicated to furthering our investment in expanding our EV manufacturing capacity, given the rapid growth of the domestic EV market driven by government initiatives, increasing consumer demand, and advancements in EV technologies.”

The mega launch of state-of-the-art 2 variants of 2W EVs is in line with Lord's Automative's vision to play an enabling role in the green mobility revolution in India. With the inclusion of two high-speed scooters, Lord’s Automative now provides a complete range of products for both two-wheelers and three-wheelers, serving all customer segments under one roof. The EVs manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art plant at Silvassa offer superior safety and convenience to the passenger and cargo transportations with strong battery capacity, advanced features and payload.

Dr. Veer Singh, CEO, Lord's Automative Pvt. Ltd. said, “Leveraging our robust manufacturing capability and unwavering commitment to round-the-clock customer support, Lord’s Automative maintains a competitive edge in the market, ensuring each client receives top-tier mobility solutions. The launch of two advanced EVs underscores our heightened competence. We are dedicated to accelerating EV adoption in India by delivering affordable and reliable solutions. Through convenient doorstep services, tailored business promotion, and dedicated marketing and sales support, we aim to fortify our position in the thriving EV sector.”

Spare parts of these EVs are available through the company's dealership and distributor network. The company also offers customer support, 24/7 roadside assistance, spare part replacement, vehicle delivery, DIY videos so that the EVs can endure all types of weather and owners can take care of the batteries. The company has started door step service in key cities with a vision to have a strong network across the country of after sales service for the end-users.

The company has so far sold over 18,000 EVs in over 20 states through 267 dealers. Besides, the company has plans to set up manufacturing facilities in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

About Lords Automative Private Limited

Incorporated in February 2020, Lord's Automative, a subsidiary of Lord's Mark Industries, is one of the market leaders in India for the production of best-in-class two-wheeler and three-wheeler environmentally friendly electric vehicles. They launched electric scooters in October 2020 under the name Lords Zoom; The company's goal is to give the public high-quality electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers that will greatly enhance their daily commutes and provide them with great satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives.

The company has so far partnered with 267 dealers in more than 20 States and sold more than 18,000 EVs in India. The company has produced eco-friendly products and has more than two decades of business and technological experience. They have a top-notch manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge equipment. The company will be installing GPS-enabled battery swapping stations across India. It is also in plans to launch e-bikes and e-vintage cars.

Website – https://lordsauto.com/

