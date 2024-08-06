Lord’s Mark Industries Emerges as Top Contender in Uttar Pradesh Government Solar Project

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 6 : Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of the leading diversified group with a focus on Renewable Energy secures 50 MW Capacity in Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency's (UPNEDA) Ambitious Solar Initiative.

In the earlier month, the Government of Uttar Pradesh Floated Tender for their project of the New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) to set up 500 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar projects on government/semi- government buildings and other institutions in Uttar Pradesh under the RESCO model on a net metering basis.

In this tender, Lord’s Mark Industries emerged as the top contender, securing 50 MW of capacity at the rate of Rs 4.90 Per Unit. Lord’s Mark Industries plan to install rooftop solar systems on all state government buildings in Uttar Pradesh by December 2025.

This project marks a substantial step towards achieving Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy goals and reinforces Lord's Mark Industries' dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions. The collaboration between UPNEDA and renewable energy developers like Lord's Mark Industries is pivotal in driving the state and the nation towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The Ministry issued guidelines for the comprehensive program, stating that the rooftops of all government buildings, including all of autonomous bodies and subordinate offices, will be equipped with solar panels to the maximum extent of technically feasible. Recently, UPNEDA floated tenders to install a cumulative capacity of 500 MW on-grid rooftop solar systems for captive use on government buildings.

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited succeeded in securing 50 MW tender, thus signifies a major milestone in its journey towards advancing renewable energy in India. Their commitment to leveraging indigenous solar modules and cells that adhere to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Compulsory Registration Requirement) Order 2019 underscores their dedication to quality and compliance with national standards.

This initiative not only promises to contribute significantly to Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy targets but also sets a benchmark for other states to follow. With the installation of rooftop solar systems across government buildings, the project aims to provide sustainable and cost- effective energy solutions, aligning with India’s broader vision of a green and self- reliant energy future.

Lord’s Mark Industries is preparing for its upcoming BSE listing this would enhance company’s growth and market presence. Thus, providing greater access to capital, enabling further expansion and investment in innovative projects across its diverse sectors. As the merger process advances, stakeholders are eagerly anticipating this significant milestone.

