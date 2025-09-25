Lords Mark Industries, First Indian Medical Diagnostics Company to be Honoured in the House of Lords, Westminster, London

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL), one of India's fastest-growing diversified business groups, was honoured with the prestigious 'Innovation in Diagnostic Devices' Award at the Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025, hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) at the historic House of Lords in London. The landmark evening brought together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to celebrate partnerships and strengthen economic ties between India, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the wider world. LMIL has become the first Indian medical diagnostic company to receive this recognition. The award, received by Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord's Mark Microbiotech, a subsidiary of LMIL, acknowledges the company's breakthrough contributions to MedTech, diagnostics, and biochemistry innovation.

Welcoming the dignitaries, IEBF Founder Mr. Vijay Goel highlighted the significance of the summit, noting that the India-UK and India-EU Free Trade Agreements are poised to unlock opportunities worth over £40 billion and EUR200 billion respectively. The evening witnessed the presence of eminent leaders and policymakers including Lords David Evans MP. UK, Minister Kaniska Narayan MP. UK, Minister Seema Malhotra MP. UK, Virendra Sharmaji a former Member of Parliament UK. Minister Seema Malhotra former MP. UK. Dr. Neerja Birla is the Founder & Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust. Niharika Handa ji Squadron leader Bengaluru India. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, he was also Chairman at LGS Global Ltd. and Chairman & Managing Director at Spectacle Ventures Ltd. Sandip Saji ji.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO Lord's Mark Microbiotech said, "This honour at IEBF London is not just a milestone, but a reaffirmation of our purpose. Our commitment is to fuse science, scale, and social impact. Through Sickle cell, Renalyx and One DNA, backed by Asia's largest upcoming medical device and biochemistry facilities, we are shaping the future of healthcare. Our goal is to make India proud and deliver on the Prime Minister's vision of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharattaking Indian innovation to the world."

Global Endorsements from Dignitaries

Dignitaries present at the forum lauded LMIL's vision and global impact:

* Lord David Evans (UK): "With LMIL's medtech factory in India acting as a 'mother plant', global medical device companies will find a launchpad here positioning India as a hub for innovation and production."

* Minister Kanishka Narayan, MP (UK): "The LMIL R&D team is truly world-class. Their deep research and solutions are enabling early detection and treatment of diseases a major contribution to public health and society."

* Minister Seema Malhotra, MP (UK): "LMIL's global expansion ambitions and large-scale projects are drawing worldwide attention and investment proving that India's medtech sector is emerging as a trustworthy, growth-driven destination."

* Virendra Sharma (Former MP, UK): "LMIL's plan to establish Asia's largest facility for medtech devices and biochemistry reagents is a milestone for India's production capacity, innovation, and self-reliance."

* Rt. Hon. Baroness Verma (Appointed member of the House of Lords): "LMIL's vision to expand globally and pursue a listing on NASDAQ or other international exchanges in the next 3-4 years signals both ambition and confidence in India's medtech future."

