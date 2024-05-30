Lords Mark Industries Limited receives Economic Times Emerging Leaders Award at ET Ascent Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, was honoured with Economic Times Emerging Leaders Award at ET Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024 that celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding individuals across various industries. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Ginger Hotel, Ville Parle, Mumbai where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech, received the prestigious award by chief guest, Raveena Tandon, Indian actress in the presence of distinguished dignitaries

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited said, “I am incredibly honored and thankful for being presented with the Emerging Leaders Award at the ET Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024. This recognition reflects the collective efforts and unwavering dedication of the entire team at Lord’s Mark Industries Limited. For me, authentic leadership is not merely about attaining success but also about empowering others to realize their fullest potential.

I pledge to uphold integrity, foster innovation, and champion sustainability in my leadership journey. At Lord's Mark Industries, our commitment to pioneering innovation and maintaining uncompromising quality is fueled by the trust bestowed upon us by our stakeholders. We are motivated to forge ahead, continuously creating enduring value and setting a benchmark for excellence in the corporate realm.”

“This accolade serves as a powerful testament to our ongoing commitment to spearheading innovative solutions across various sectors. It stands as a tribute to the collaborative endeavors of the entire team at Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, who relentlessly pursue excellence under the guidance of our esteemed Managing Director.

I take immense pride in being associated with a company that places paramount importance on leadership, innovation, and sustainability, and I eagerly anticipate playing my part in furthering our trajectory of success.” added, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech

The company currently has five companies: Lords Med, Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech and Lords Automative Private Limited, with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Lord's Mark Industries will continue to innovate and grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd:

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website – https://lordsmark.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor