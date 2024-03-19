Lords Mark Industries Limited receives Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Award for Diversified Business Leadership

Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited & Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited honored with the Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 19: Lords Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, was honoured with the Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Award in the category of Leaders in Diversified Business across India. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Taj Hotel Santacruz in Mumbai where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director of Lords Mark Industries Limited, and Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited, were presented with the esteemed award, accompanied by a Medal of Honour graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Minister for Education in Maharashtra, and Mr. Uday Sawant, Minister of Industries.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited said, “We are truly privileged and extremely proud to receive this award. This accolade symbolizes our relentless pursuit of excellence across diverse sectors. We remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and quality, driven by the trust of our stakeholders. We are inspired to forge ahead, creating enduring value and leading by example in the business landscape”

“This honour reaffirms our dedication to pioneering solutions across diversified businesses. We’re committed to driving innovation and technology delivering impactful solutions that benefit society. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to the advancement of the industry“ added, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited

The company currently has five companies:

LordsMed, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech and Lords Automative Private Limited, with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Lord's Mark Industries will continue to innovate and grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd:

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website – https://lordsmark.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor