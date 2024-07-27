Lords Mark Industries Ltd in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan inaugurates revolutionary E-Smart Clinic in Palghar District Maharashtra, advancing Healthcare Accessibility across India

The company unveils groundbreaking E-Smart Clinic Project in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 : Lords Mark Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of IVD products, in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a Flagship Programme of Ministry of Education, through the support of FIIT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), IIT Delhi is thrilled to announce the inauguration of the revolutionary E Smart Clinic in remote and tribal populated areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra. This initiative aims to redefine healthcare accessibility across the region, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare infrastructure.

Previously, the company launched the E-Smart Clinic project in Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission, Kalpetta village, District Wayanad in Kerala, Anwal Khera Village near Agra, Uttar Pradesh and Gaindi Khata Village near Haridwar, Uttarakhand, which received an overwhelming response from the local communities. Committed to serving the nation, Lords Mark Industries endeavors to expand the reach of the E-Smart Clinic across the country by making it portable and mobile, ensuring convenience and accessibility. This initiative seeks to provide testing and consultation services to patients at a nominal cost of less than Rs. 1000. The company plans to deploy 16,000 E-Smart Clinics throughout India. The collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and FIIT represents a leap forward in democratizing healthcare technology and innovation to make a tangible difference in millions of lives across India.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed esteemed dignitaries, alongside a host of bureaucrats and other eminent personalities including Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savra, Member of Parliament – Palghar Lok Sabha; Dr. Ramdas Marad, Civil Surgeon Palghar; Smt. Karishma Nair, IAS, Integrated Tribal Development Project Office, Jawhar; Shri Chite Saheb, BDO Jawhar; Dr. Kiran Patil, Block Health Officer Jawhar and Smt. Vijaya Lahare, Sabhapati Jawhar Jila panchayat.

The E Smart Clinic project is poised to bring about a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions initiating Contactless Vital Monitoring, telemedicine, consultation and point-of-care diagnostics, the E-Smart Clinic tracks diverse parameters such as live vitals, biochemistry, haematology, infectious diseases, cardiac and inflammation, urine, hormone and maternity parameters.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, “We are delighted to launch our E Smart Clinic in Palghar, Maharashtra. The inauguration of E Smart Clinic underlines our commitment to revolutionize healthcare accessibility through technology intervention. We are proud to collaborate with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan ministry of Education in its mission to make preventive healthcare accessible to all. E Smart Clinic leverages new-age technology to bring healthcare closer to local communities. Our aim is to ensure the E-Smart Clinic reaches those without safe and convenient access to healthcare, particularly to rural and tribal communities. The E Smart Clinic at Palghar is a part of our mission to play an enabling role to build a healthier society and help people lead a healthier life.”

The E Smart Clinic, developed by Lords Mark Industries in collaboration with their technology partner Dozee, utilizes patented technology to detect vital parameters of patients without any external attachments. Capable of conducting blood tests in just 20 minutes, the clinic seamlessly connects rural patients with top doctors online, communicating in their local language. Lord's Mark Industries has filed patents for the biochemistry and the health kiosk, boasting an accuracy level of 99 percent. This marks the first instance globally of delivering such a portable solution to patients at an exceptionally low cost for disease detection, coupled with seamless online interaction with top-tier doctors aligning with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of affordable medical infrastructure.

Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, added, “The E Smart Clinic at Palghar is our fourth E Smart Clinic in the country and we are now on a mission to redefine the healthcare delivery with advanced technology. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the authorities for their assistance in setting up the E Smart Clinic in Palghar. We welcome the people of the city and adjacent areas to experience the exceptional healthcare services at the E Smart Clinic.”

Following successful trials at five initial centers, the E Smart Clinic will be commercialized across India, with international partners expressing interest in global distribution. The market potential for the E Smart Clinic in India exceeds 3000 crores, presenting additional opportunities for Lords Mark Industries to supply consumables for various therapeutic tests. The launch of the E Smart Clinic project marks a significant milestone in the quest for accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens, aligning with the government’s overarching vision of a healthier, more prosperous India.

About Lord's Mark Industries:

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

