Lords Mark Industries Ltd. Solidifies Global Footprint; Targets Export more than 6.55 Million Diagnostic Supplies to SAARC Countries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: With the recent launch of Export Division for diagnostic supplies by LordsMed, the global healthcare division of Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. is set to export more than 6.55 Million diagnostic supplies in SAARC countries. LordsMed has successfully exported an impressive over 4.55 million diagnostic supplies, with plans to further enhance this figure by an additional over 2 million by the end of the current month. The company aims to establish itself as a leading global player in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing and export.

With a strong commitment to delivering quality IVD solutions at a reduced cost, Lords Med has successfully built a vast network of over 300 distributor channels across India. The manufacturing facilities located in the outskirts of Mumbai, currently has the capacity to facilitate more than 1.7 crore diagnostic tests per month, covering a wide range of specialties including biochemistry, haematology, serology, rapid tests, and urine strip tests.

Commenting on the launch, Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to announce our presence across borders with successful export of diagnostic supplies int Nepal and Bangladesh. Our goal has always been to emerge as a global leader in IVD manufacturing and export, providing top-quality solutions at an affordable cost. With our advanced manufacturing facilities and extensive distributor network, we are now expanding our reach to neighbouring countries. This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards meeting the healthcare needs of a wider population. We are also excited to explore OEM opportunities and further scale up our manufacturing capacity, ensuring accessible diagnostics for all."

As Lord's Mark Industries continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, the company is now strategically focusing on supplying neighbouring countries with its high-quality IVD products. The conglomerate currently has five companies: Lords Med, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lord's Mark Micro-biotech, Brahamastra Defense Techno Products Limited, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited, and Lord's Automative Private Limited, with other verticals in renewable energy products and paper.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website - lordsmark.com.

LordsMed, the global healthcare division of Lords Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd, aims to become an integrated healthcare provider offering quality products in verticals encompassing therapeutic care (chronic & acute), hygiene care, pharma distribution, diagnostics and safety essentials. Lords Med is a manufacturer of In- Vitro Diagnostic test kits, Semi Autoanalyzer, Haematology machines, Rapid kits, Biochemistry Reagents k and Special Parameter used mostly by all government organisations, hospital (public and private) and labs via 400 plus strong distribution network Pan India. Lords Med is a manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic kits for COVID-19 (antigen and antibody), malaria and dengue. It is an authorized distributor partner of medical devices like health tracking. The division has more than 60 registered brands across chronic & acute care. Our R&D research team is constantly under development of new and unique products which can be useful to the public. lordsmed.com.

