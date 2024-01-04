Lord's Mark Industries to Illuminate Ayodhya with Smart LED Solar Street Lighting System

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd., a diversified business group, has won the contract to set up LED-based smart solar street lighting system at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration. The Ayodhya project is a part of series of contracts which Lord's Mark Industries has been awarded under 'Ayodhya Solar City Program' by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), Government of Uttar Pradesh. Lord's Mark Industries will also install LED-based smart solar street lighting system for various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the contract valued in crores, Lord's Mark Industries will manage designing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of LED-based smart solar street lights with LiFePO4 battery including 5-year comprehensive warranty along with operations and maintenance.

Commenting on the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited. said, "We are pleased to get the opportunity to install smart solar street lighting at Ayodhya. Our engagement with UPNEDA will demonstrate the effective synergy between the government and public sector in spreading the benefit of solar electrification among the larger population of the country. We are using our capabilities to the fullest to install smart solar street lighting system in Uttar Pradesh, the fourth largest in the terms of area and the most populous state in the country. The project will set an example for deploying solar energy in India. Rolling out the exercise with lighting up Ayodhya truly marks an auspicious beginning."

The smart solar street lighting system being installed by Lord's Mark Industries is currently the best available lighting system in the world which is being used in the developed countries.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

For more information, please visit lordsmark.com.

