L'Oreal Professionnel Sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with India's Biggest Hair Moment, 422 Hairdressers, 422 Hair Color Transformations

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: On 17th September 2025, L'Oreal Professionnel created India's biggest salon by hosting a large-scale event for hairdressers from across the country making it a defining moment for Indian hairdressing. The event, L'Oreal Professionnel Hair Color Coders brought together 422 hairdressers and 422 models under one roof, where the brand set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Most people coloring hair". At its heart, the event spotlighted Iconic Browns, L'Oreal Professionnel's color trend of the year, known for a versatile shade palette that reflects the evolving preferences of Indian consumers and professionals.

This spectacular event spotlighted the rise of the hairdresser creator community. With L'Oreal Professionnel Artistic Ambassadors & Indian Hairdressing Award winners leading the transformations, hairdressers demonstrated how they are shaping not only salon artistry but also conversations through digital storytelling. This reflects L'Oreal Professionnel's larger mission in India, not only upskilling talent but also uplifting hairstylists as creators and influential voices in the online beauty space.

"What L'Oreal Professionnel India achieved today showcases our capability to set global benchmarks and lead on the world stage," said Zeenia Bastani, Director, Professional Products Division, L'Oreal India. "We witnessed a mega masterclass by our Global Color Ambassador Min Kim, 422 L'Oreal Professionnel Iconic Brown hair transformations under one roof, an electrifying passion for hairdressing and an overwhelming love for L'Oreal Professionnel! It signifies our strong partnership and our unwavering belief in the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's hairdressing community."

This event was brought alive in a massive 1 Lakh sq. ft. space at NESCO, Mumbai, with 60 backwashes and over 5000 hair color tubes of iconic L'Oreal Professionnel brands like iNOA - the no ammonia hair color, Majirel - the pro favorite & Dia Color - the demi-permanent gloss color.

The event also generated a wave of more than 1,000 social mentions across platforms in a single day. Each content created highlights the craft and creativity of participating hairdressers, giving them visibility, recognition and an opportunity to inspire peers and clients alike.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, General Manager, L'Oreal Professionnel India, stated, "L'Oreal Professionnel Hair Color Coders 2025 marks a pivotal step for the professional hairdressing industry in India. By bringing together 422 hairstylists in one record-setting moment, we're not just celebrating hair color artistry, we're reinforcing the growing demand for premium hair color salon services and the influence professionals have in shaping hair trends. With salons evolving into destinations for personalized and elevated experiences, hair color is now driving salon business growth like never before. At L'Oreal Professionnel, we stand for three things: Professional hairdressing; hair tech and innovation; and elevating the hair artist - this event is a testimony of just that."

In the months leading up to this significant milestone, hair color professionals participated in four intensive masterclasses. Led by industry experts, these sessions were designed to elevate their social savviness, refine their color, cut, and style techniques, and fully equip them to demonstrate their artistry for this premier event.

"L'Oreal Professionnel Hair Color Coders was about more than setting a record, it was about elevating skill," said Priya Kasthuri Rangan, Head of Education, L'Oreal Professionnel India. "Education has been the backbone of the brand since its inception in India. Through this platform, we've given hairstylists an opportunity not only to upskill their craft but also to showcase their hairdressing expertise. We are very proud at L'Oreal Professionnel India to be able to create this elite community of hairdressers who have shown passion, diligence, and unwavering commitment to the program."

The day also featured an exclusive masterclass by Min Kim, L'Oreal Professionnel's Global Color Ambassador, who demonstrated advanced face framing and placement techniques to attending hairdressers. As a participant to the record, she delivered a show-stopping brown hair color makeover for actress Kritika Kamra, live on stage. Kritika's hair emerged looking exceptionally glossy, vibrant and truly transformed.

"The L'Oreal Professionnel Hair Color Coders program in India showcased how education and creativity come together to push the boundaries of professional hairdressing," said Min Kim. "Browns are being redefined globally through techniques like glossing, balayage, and tonal layering, and it was inspiring to see Indian hairstylists embrace this at scale. This moment reflects the power of sharing knowledge and elevating hair artistry internationally."

Event Highlights

- GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE: "Most people coloring hair" by L'Oreal Professionnel India.

- 422 hairstylists, 422 hair color transformations, 1 #iconicbrowns hair color trend.

- Massive event space sprawling 1 Lakh sq ft, 60 backwashes and 5000+ color tubes and products.

- Spotlight on the salon hairstylist creator community.

- Exclusive masterclass by Min Kim, Global Color Ambassador for L'Oreal Professionnel.

- Iconic Brown transformation of actress Kritika Kamra

Since its inception in India, L'Oreal Professionnel has transformed the face of professional beauty, from introducing global innovations to elevating hairdressing into one of the most aspirational professions. L'Oreal Professionnel Hair Color Coders 2025 is a highlight of that journey: a milestone that celebrated hair artistry, education, and the pro community, while cementing the 2025 hair color trend Iconic Browns.

Founded in 1909, L'Oreal has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of beauty, hair color, haircare, cosmetics, and skincare. L'Oreal Professionnel, founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909, has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations in hair-color and haircare, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. By always seeking to improve what is offered to hairstylists and consumers, L'Oreal Professionnel has created a host of innovations that have forged the history of the hairdressing world. Today, the brand pushes the boundaries with patented molecules, advanced research, elevated tools and new-to-the-world solutions at the disposal of hair stylists.

The brand also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. From setting the stage for new color trends to empowering individuals to express their unique style, we continue to redefine what's possible in haircare and color.

L'Oreal Professionnel is part of the company's Professional Products Division, whose mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach.

Other brands included within the Professional Products Division are Kerastase Paris, Matrix, Biolage, and Redken.

For more information, please visit www.lorealprofessionnel.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor