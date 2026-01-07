Lorenzini Apparels Shares Jump 20% Today; Check Details Here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. experienced a significant surge in its stock performance today, with shares climbing 20 per cent to Rs 11.02, up from its previous close of Rs 9.19. This upward momentum follows the company’s robust quarterly financial results and strategic expansion into new markets. The stock, which has a 52-week trading range between Rs 8.25 and Rs 19.37, demonstrated strong investor confidence following the latest announcements.

In its recently released Q2 FY26 results, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. reported an impressive year-on-year increase in net sales, which grew by a remarkable 86 per cent to Rs 17.07 crore, up from Rs 9.19 crore in Q1 FY26. The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw substantial growth, rising by 48 per cent to Rs 1.42 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to the previous quarter. For the half-yearly period of H1 FY26, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. achieved net sales of Rs 26.26 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.38 crore. On an annual basis, the company had previously reported a 16 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 63.42 crore and a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5.84 crore for FY25 over FY24, underscoring a consistent growth trajectory.

Further bolstering its market presence, Lorenzini Apparels Limited announced the opening of a new retail store in Janipur, Jammu, which commenced operations on September 8, 2025. This strategic expansion, disclosed in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, signifies the company’s commitment to broadening its retail footprint and reaching a wider customer base.

Established in 2007, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is renowned for its design, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-made garments for men and women under its “Monteil” brand. Offering a diverse range of formal, semi-formal, and casual wear, the company caters to its clientele through exclusive stores, online channels, and utilizes third-party contractors for select production needs. With a current market capitalization exceeding Rs 170 crore, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. continues to build on its established presence in the apparel industry.

