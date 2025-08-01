LOSD 25 Visionaries Celebrated Across Borders: A Tribute to Global Impact Leaders

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: In an age calling for purposeful leadership, the Coffee Table Book titled "25 Visionaries of the World 2025" brings together exceptional changemakers from across the globe who are shaping a more inclusive, conscious, and impactful future. Curated and published by LOSD Publishing House (United Kingdom), this prestigious publication has been masterfully edited by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, the CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), with the aim to honour individuals whose vision transcends borders.

The pre-launch of the book took place on 10th July 2025 at the Houses of Parliament in London, an occasion steeped in dignity and historical significance. The pre-launch was inaugurated by Bob Blackman CBE MP, The Worshipful Madam Mayor of Harrow, London, UK Cllr Anjana Patel, The Worshipful Mayor of Southwark, UK Cllr Sunny Lambe, HH The Prince of Ghana, and Prof. Dr. Parin Somani CEO of LOSD. This monumental moment brought together political dignitaries, community leaders, and global visionaries to collectively celebrate human excellence and transformation.

The grand launch was followed on 15th July 2025, at a majestic Scottish castle. The event was immersed in grandeur and reverence, crowned with a mystical music night and presided over by The Worshipful Mayor of Southwark Cllr Sunny Lambe and Prof. Dr. Parin Somani. This enchanting evening celebrated the extraordinary accomplishments of the 25 honourees who, through their courage and foresight, have set new benchmarks for humanitarian, professional, and personal success.

Introducing the 25 Visionaries of the World 2025

Each chapter of this coffee table book celebrates an individual who is transforming the world with their ideas, work, and empathy:

Bob Blackman CBE MP - A Champion for the Vulnerable: Leading with Integrity and Purpose. As MP for Harrow East and Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Bob Blackman has championed social justice, housing reform, and cultural inclusion. His leadership is grounded in pragmatism, compassion, and consistent public service.

Cllr Anjana Patel - A Champion of Community, Culture, and Civic Leadership

As Worshipful Madam Mayor of Harrow, Anjana Patel has dedicated her life to public service, education, and empowerment of diverse communities. Her story is one of inclusive leadership and breaking political barriers.

Cllr Sunny Lambe - A Champion of Community, Equality, and Empowerment

Worshipful Mayor of Southwark, Cllr Sunny Lambe has advanced social justice through public service, community projects, and business empowerment. A true changemaker, he uses lived experience to uplift others.

Dr. Lance Haggith OBE - Turning Compassion into Action

From sports mentorship to global humanitarian work, Dr. Lance Haggith has turned empathy into life-saving outreach. His mission proves one individual can spark global transformation through consistent compassion.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani - Illuminating the World Through Vision, Knowledge, and Compassion, An academic, humanitarian, and leader of LOSD, Prof. Dr. Somani overcame health battles to inspire millions through education, research, and empowerment across 127 countries. Her legacy is rooted in resilience and service.

Jishnu Dev Varma - A Progressive Leader with a Humane Vision

As Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and former Deputy CM of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma has pioneered tribal empowerment and sustainable development. His leadership blends tradition

Esther Jones-Alley - Navigating Her Journey: Finding Fulfilment Beyond Success

A Spiritual Architect and Conscious Living Coach, Esther redefined success after a near-death experience, choosing soul-led living over societal expectations. Her story teaches that detours are often divine redirections.

Dr. Aditi Govitrikar - A Marvelous Trailblazer of Grace, Grit, and Growth

Physician, psychologist, and former Mrs. World, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar blends science and soul to empower women through mental health and holistic wellbeing. She redefines beauty with intellect and inner strength.

Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar - A Visionary Upholding Democratic Values and Cultural Ethos, Hon'ble Governor of Kerala, Shri Arlekar champions value-based leadership, sustainability, and education rooted in Indian heritage. A true statesman, he exemplifies quiet strength and cultural preservation.

Dwayne Nathan Jack - A Visionary Forged by Fire

From a past of crime and addiction to a transformational leader, Dwayne Jack created "The I AM Way" to awaken divine identity in others. His life is proof that purpose rises from pain.

Bhagyashree - The Epitome of Grace, Culture, and Compassionate Leadership

Bollywood actress and wellness advocate, Bhagyashree uses her platform to promote holistic health, women's rights, and cultural pride. Her life harmonises heritage, fame, and humanitarian service.

Shri Ram Shinde - Legacy of Service, Vision for Maharashtra

Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Gov. India, Shri Shinde has revolutionised water conservation, rural empowerment, and agricultural reform. His leadership is grounded in service and historical legacy.

Shri Suresh Prabhu - The Architect of Progressive Reform and Global Thought Leadership, Former Union Minister and India's G7/G20 Sherpa, Shri Prabhu has shaped landmark reforms in power, railways, and trade. His governance model is ethical, futuristic, and globally impactful.

Raveena Tandon - The Iconic Star with a Heart of Purpose

Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon has balanced a stellar acting career with activism for children, women, and animals. She is a living example of celebrity driven by conscience.

Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena - A Monk of Compassion, A Missionary of Peace

Founder of MIMC in Ladakh, Venerable Sanghasena embodies "compassion in action" through spiritual service, education, and global peace advocacy. He brings Buddhist wisdom to the world's urgent challenges.

Dr. Diana Richardson - A Visionary Beauty, Founder of Signature D & Glowgetter Mentor, Dr. Diana empowers women entrepreneurs through beauty, mindset, and mentorship. Her leadership blends elegance with entrepreneurial grit and purpose.

Lord Rami Ranger - Values Over Privilege, From humble beginnings to the House of Lords, Lord Ranger credits self-respect, ethics, and empathy for his success. He reshaped British politics and business.

Rajayogi B.K. Mruthyunjaya - A Divine Messenger of Peace, Wisdom, and Spiritual

Transformation, A spiritual guide with the Brahma Kumaris, Rajayogi Mruthyunjaya promotes inner peace and global harmony. His teachings integrate meditation, morality, and service to humanity.

Dr. S.S. Deepak - A Visionary Leader in Medicine and Healthcare, An expert in neurotherapy and integrative medicine, Dr. Deepak has transformed healthcare through holistic, affordable solutions. His approach empowers both practitioners and patients to heal naturally.

Prashant Bhalerao - Banking Visionary with a Mission Beyond Finance

Prashant Bhalerao integrates ethical leadership into the banking world, mentoring youth and driving community development. His work in finance is rooted in trust, empowerment, and social impact.

Dr. Shyam Vishwambhar Lokare - Healing Lives, Empowering Communities

A medical professional and social reformer, Dr. Lokare bridges medicine and grassroots activism. His initiatives have helped rural healthcare and education in underserved Indian communities.

Dr. Eesha Agarwal - A Burning Vision to a Beauty Queen

Dr. Eesha rose to become an international beauty queen and motivational speaker by following her dreams. She champions self-love, resilience, and inner transformation.

Richard Whitehead MBE - Running Beyond Limits: A Vision for True Inclusion

Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead uses sport to inspire inclusion and break barriers for disabled communities. His advocacy for equal opportunity extends from tracks to global platforms.

B.K. Sister Santosh - A Beacon of Spiritual Light in the Heart of Russia, A senior Rajyoga teacher, Sister Santosh has led spiritual awakening across Russia and Europe through the Brahma Kumaris. Her teachings on peace, purity, and divine connection transcend borders.

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya - A Visionary Who Blends Science, Morality, and Peace,

Physician, philosopher, and author, Dr. Baidya explores the moral dimensions of science and spirituality. He advocates for inner peace as the foundation for global ethics and unity.

Book Availability

"25 Visionaries of the World 2025" is now available for purchase on Amazon. The book is a collector's item and an evergreen source of inspiration for anyone passionate about purpose-driven living. [Link]

Upcoming Opportunity: 26 Game Changers of the World 2026

Are you driving transformation in lives, communities, or industries?

LOSD Publishing House invites visionary individuals to be featured in our esteemed upcoming edition: "26 Game Changers of the Year 2026." This global coffee table book will honour changemakers whose stories spark innovation, ignite inspiration, and catalyse meaningful change worldwide.

We are now welcoming submissions from exceptional Game Changers ready to showcase their journey and global impact.

Submission Guidelines:

* A 500-word narrative (third person) detailing your personal journey, key achievements, and transformative contributions.

* A 100-word biography including your full name, title/designation, and professional affiliations.

* Three high-resolution, professional-quality photographs:

* One full-length image

* Two half-length or portrait-style images

Submit your chapter to: admin@losd.co.uk

Deadline: 30th September 2025

Dare to be seen. Dare to inspire.

This is your chance to join a global platform and be recognised among the world's most impactful game changers.

Get Involved & Share Your Legacy

Email: admin@losd.co.uk

Website: www.losd.co.uk/publishing

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn: @LOSD.Official

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Visionaries-World-Prof-Parin-Somani/dp/B0FGXF5ZV4

