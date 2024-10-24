LOSD Hosts Celebratory Lunch with Prof. Dr. Parin Somani at The Shard and Houses of Parliament in London

New Delhi [India] October 23: The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) is proud to announce an exclusive Appreciation Lunch to be held at the iconic Shard in London, followed by a networking event at the Houses of Parliament.

This event is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work and commitment of higher achiever (Excellence Awards), LOSD team, partners, and investors who have contribute to their mission of promoting lifelong skill development across diverse communities.

The Appreciation Lunch will take place 24th October 2024, in the stunning surroundings of The Shard, which is not only the tallest building in the UK but also a symbol of innovation and progress. The breathtaking views of the London skyline serve as a perfect backdrop for this celebration of collaboration and achievement.

The Shard represents the heights we aim to reach in fostering a skilled and resilient community, where professionals and entrepreneurs from all walks of life can connect, learn, and grow together.

Our Chief Guest for the occasion will be the Member of Parliament for Harrow East, Hon. Bob Blackman, whose commitment to public service and community development aligns with the values of LOSD.

We are also honoured to welcome the Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Salim Chowdhury, as our inaugural Chief Guest, reflecting the local community’s support for our initiatives.

The event will feature an opening speech by LOSD's CEO & Director, Professor Dr. Parin Somani, who will outline our vision and mission. “At LOSD, we believe that education and skill development are lifelong journeys that empower individuals to reach their true potential,” said Professor Somani. “We are dedicated to promoting skills that not only enhance personal and professional growth but also create a global impact”

And we are pleased to honour Lady Sidra Naeem as Guest of Honour and Special Guest Mayoress of Harrow Jesmin Chowdhury

Following the opening remarks, Nurbanu Somani, Co-CEO and Skills Initiative Director, will highlight the various initiatives of LOSD , offers to support skill development across different sectors. “Our work is built upon seven key initiatives that cater to professionals and entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds,” said Nurbanu Somani.

“From workshops to mentorship programs, we aim to provide opportunities for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange that ultimately contribute to a thriving community.”

LOSD's initiatives focus on essential transferable skills that empower individuals to navigate the complexities of today's job market.

By creating a platform for the exchange of diverse skill sets, LOSD enhances overall well-being and encourages lifelong learning. This event serves as a platform to not only appreciate the contributions of our supporters but also to foster new connections and collaborations with Global North London Business School and many other organisations.

The networking segment at the Houses of Parliament will provide an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage with local leaders, industry experts, and fellow supporters of LOSD's mission. Participants will have the chance to discuss the importance of skill development in fostering economic growth and social cohesion, as well as the impact of collaborative efforts in driving change within communities.

We believe that through events like this, we can strengthen our ties and further our mission to build a globally impactful and skilled community. Together, we can work towards reducing barriers to education and skill development, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to grow personally and professionally.

In conclusion, the Appreciation Lunch at The Shard and subsequent networking at the Houses of Parliament represents a celebration of collaboration, community, and commitment to lifelong learning.

LOSD is immensely grateful to its team, partners, and investors for their unwavering support, and we look forward to the impactful conversations and collaborations that will emerge from this event.

For more information about the London Organisation of Skills Development(LOSD)and our initiatives, please visit our website at www.losd.co.uk

