Lotus Professional's Beauty Carnival Captivates Armenia

New Delhi [India], September 18: Lotus Professional, the professional skincare division of Lotus Herbals, marked its twentieth anniversary with a milestone celebration that honoured its legacy, recognised its partners, and unveiled its vision for the future of professional beauty. The event brought together leading salon voices from India and the UAE, reaffirming the brand's position as a pioneer of green science-led skincare with a global outlook.

A Bold Choice of Destination

Breaking new ground, Lotus Professional chose Armenia as the host destination an unexplored, offbeat location never before embraced by a professional skincare brand. Delegates not only participated in a commemorative Gala night but also immersed themselves in curated cultural and adventure-led experiences from exploring Armenia's historic landmarks and art to thrilling jeep tours, zip-lining, and gourmet Experiences including wine-trails. The 5 day journey blended discovery, curated culinary celebrations, and community building, reflecting the brand's ethos of crafting holistic and enriching experiences.

Innovation at the Core

At the heart of the celebration was the unveiling of Lotus Professional's latest innovations: India's 1st Dual Bioferment infused Miraki Glass Skin Hydrating Facial for prismatic radiance, Water Burst Range for advanced hydrating barrier repair and 360° Botanical Eye Ritual where Dual Plant Power Meets Triple Transformation. These launches, introduced through a spectacular drone shows and immersive performances, symbolised Lotus Professional's philosophy of combining advanced actives with green science to deliver skincare that is both results-driven and sensorial.

Leadership Voices

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman & Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said:

"This milestone marks two decades of leadership in professional skincare and underscores our strategic conviction that green science will be the defining paradigm of beauty in the decades ahead. By choosing Armenia as the stage for the 12th Lotus Beauty Carnival, we sought to create a symbolic convergence of heritage, innovation, and global aspiration reflecting the trajectory of Lotus Professional itself. As we chart the next phase of growth, our focus is clear: to expand our salon ecosystem of 35,000+ partners, deepen engagement with over 1 lakh beauticians, and deliver sustainable, performance-driven solutions that strengthen our position as a global benchmark in professional beauty."

The vision was further reinforced by Mr. Sati Prasad Maitra (President - Sales & Marketing), Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee (Head - Innovation and Brand Strategy), and Mr. Nitin Sehgal (National Business Manager), who outlined the roadmap for category leadership, disruptive innovation, and deeper salon partnerships.

Celebration of Partnerships

In recognition of its partners' role in shaping the brand's journey, Lotus Professional presented the Salon Excellence Awards, honoring Mr. Sirajudheen Moochikkadan of Al Manhal Salon - National Winner (Dubai) - and Ms. Reenaben Bhavinkumar Bavaliya & Ms. Shital Pareshbhai Bavaliya of Bonanza Salon & Academy - National Winner (India). The brand also celebrated collaborators who have been instrumental in its success. The participation of UAE salon leaders underscored Lotus Professional's growing international influence and its ambition to set new benchmarks for professional beauty worldwide.

As the celebrations concluded, Lotus Professional reiterated its pledge to lead with research, authenticity, and artistry, while continuing to co-create transformative experiences with salon partners globally.

About Lotus Professional

Lotus Professional, the professional skincare division of Lotus Herbals, is committed to delivering science-driven, natural solutions tailored exclusively for salons and skincare experts. With over 32 years of research and innovation, the brand blends green solutions with professional grade scientific actives to craft skincare experiences that inspire trust and deliver proven results.

With a pan-India footprint across 35,000 salons, Lotus Professional today delivers to 250+ cities and caters to over 100,000 beauticians nationwide. Over the past two decades, the brand has built a trusted ecosystem of salons, trainers, and skin professionals, redefining the professional skincare landscape in India while steadily extending its influence internationally.

