Love anthem of the year: Mohit Chauhan’s mesmerizing voice will sweep your heart in ‘Hum Mile The Jahan’

New Delhi (India), December 16: When you think of love, when you think of romance, one voice that comes to mind is Mohit Chauhan! The voice of love is now back with another mystical tune as he collaborates with II Music in ‘Hum Mile The Jahan – Heavenly Love Song '.

‘Hum Mile The Jahan' is a warm and soulful number that recreates the innocence and purity of love. The song transports you to a time when love was simple, heartfelt and unfiltered. The tune exudes a charming feel that is similar to the joy of falling for someone for the very first time.

While the lyrics remind you of a romantic world and the music engulfs your heart, Mohit Chauhan's lustrous voice adds a layer of magic to the melody. Written by Ravi Basnet and composed by Rajib-Mona, this track will make you want to fall in love all over again.

The man with the midas touch, Mohit Chauhan is a name synonymous with tranquil vocals and limitless talent. The multiple award winning singer is responsible for cult hits such as ‘Dooba Dooba' as well as cinematic classics like ‘Tum Se Hi', ‘Masakali', ‘Dooriyan', ‘Kun Faya Kun' and many more chartbusters.

Taking a leaf out of the song, ‘Hum Mile The Jahan' blends spellbinding visuals with stellar acting in its official music video. Shot in the breathtaking valleys of Kashmir, the video is adorned by glimpses of lustrous lakes and picturesque shikaras, as Nitanshi Goel and Mrinal Dutt ignite a lovable spark with their on screen pairing. Song Video Production done by Renzu Music, it perfectly captures the journey of young hearts discovering love together. A prolific figure in the music video industry, director Danish Renzu has extracted sensational performances from both leads and crafted spectacular frames in the video.

Talking about his latest tune, Mohit Chauhan said, “Love is an emotion that will never get old. With Hum Mile The Jahan, we have tried to weave in the vintage magic of love at first sight, but also kept it contemporary for today's young generation. An artist learns something new about themselves with each new song they work on, and I've discovered quite a few things in this journey of creating Hum Mile The Jahan. I hope my fans have a similar discovery as they listen to this track”.

Sharing his thoughts on their latest release, Rohit Sobti, Co- Founder, II Music, said, “Hum Mile The Jahan is a Heavenly love song, and not just a love song. May it be this melodious music, beautiful lyrics or the official music video, each and every element of the track is brimming with romance and nostalgia of meeting the beloved. There is a soothing essence in Mohit's voice that truly defines the magic of love, and only a man of his talents could have done justice to this song”.

II Music is a platform where artists get to explore and express their talents without any barriers. Mohit Chauhan is a singer who connects with audiences across the globe. With their latest collaboration, the singer and the label have created a song that is universal in its appeal. It's time to press play, and fall in love all over again with ‘Hum Mile The Jahan' – Heavenly Love Song.

The song ‘Hum Mile The Jahan' is available on all leading music platforms. The music video is like on YouTube.

Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4vqJwpl1lU

About II Music:

II Music is a label dedicated to promoting independent music, and independent & established artists and provides a platform for artists to amplify their unique voices and share their artistic expressions with the world. Embracing diversity, championing independence, and promoting musical excellence.

All songs: https://www.youtube.com/@indiaindependent.iimusic

