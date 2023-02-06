'LoveHouse' set to become the first ever 144 hours non-stop livestream from India!

Lovehouse brings along the fame wagon for our loved influencer couples, where they would be locked and tested for their love for each other. These couples have been seen showing their love and hate on social media, but what is their real relationship. And who are these couples? All questions will be answered on February 9, as they will set foot in LoveHouse, the centre of Valentines' week frenzy, where over 20 million are expected to watch them live for 6 days, non stop!

The website says that it is India's 1st online reality show which is going to be live 144 hours!, the longest live stream ever, being done for the first time in India.

Produced and marketed by Eloelo, this couples only reality show will compete with other live shows such as Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, Lock-Upp, that have been extremely popular in the country and loved by millions.

The show will be aired live on Eloelo app, to its loyal base of over 15 million. The app can be named as the TikTok of live-streaming and social gaming.

As per the official website (www.lovehouse.co.in), along with prizes over 5 Lakh, the winners will get a chance to meet with our very own, Bollywood ka Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan.

Watch teaser here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CoRiWs2gxHn/

