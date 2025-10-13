LPS Global School Celebrates Annual Day "Antaragni" with Splendour and Cultural Grandeur

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13: LPS Global School, celebrated its much-anticipated Annual Day, Antaragni, on 20th September 2025, with immense enthusiasm, creativity, and grandeur. The evening brought together students, parents, and dignitaries to witness a spectacular showcase of cultural performances and academic achievements, reflecting the school's commitment to holistic education.

LPS Global School, Noida, is a premier educational institution dedicated to providing world-class education that fosters intellectual curiosity, creativity, and strong values. Emphasizing holistic development, the school equips its students with academic knowledge, life skills, and cultural grounding essential to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Ms. Jayaprabha Menon, renowned Mohiniyattam exponent and choreographer, who joined as the Chief Guest. Her presence elevated the occasion, symbolizing the confluence of classical art and education.

The celebrations commenced with the Lighting of the Lamp, a tradition symbolizing the quest for wisdom and enlightenment. This was followed by floral felicitations, extending a heartfelt welcome to Ms. Menon and other esteemed dignitaries. The soulful performance of Suraj ki garmi se by the school choir set a serene and spiritual tone for the evening, leaving the audience deeply moved.

What followed was a vibrant showcase of student talent through captivating performances that highlighted values of resilience, perseverance, and creativity. The graceful dance presentation Asato ma Sadgamaya beautifully conveyed the theme of righteousness and moral awakening. Equally powerful was the performance titled I am Alive, a spirited depiction of strength and determination.

The evening reached its pinnacle with the enthralling dance drama "Jab Rangon ne Taare Rache". Blending dance, drama, and visual storytelling, the performance mesmerized the audience and drew resounding applause, truly embodying the essence of Antaragnithe fire within.

In her Annual Report presentation, Principal Ms. Mahuya Mandal highlighted the significant milestones achieved by the school over the past academic year. From academic excellence and extracurricular achievements to the nurturing of life skills, the report painted a picture of the school's consistent growth and unwavering commitment to student development. Ms. Mandal also expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, parents, and faculty for their unyielding support, while reiterating her vision of nurturing compassionate, creative, and competent global citizens.

Sharing her reflections, Chief Guest Ms. Jayaprabha Menon applauded the young performers and their mentors for delivering such a disciplined and impactful cultural presentation. She encouraged students to pursue their passions with dedication, emphasizing the importance of blending academics with artistic and moral growth.

The celebration drew to a close on a heartfelt note. Head Girl, Ms. Ananya Sharma, extended a warm Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts of teachers, staff, and students that made Antaragni a grand success. The program culminated with the stirring rendition of the National Anthem, filling the auditorium with pride and unity.

Speaking about the event, Principal Ms. Mandal remarked, "Antaragni is not just a celebration but a reflection of our school's philosophy of igniting the inner fire of every student. This Annual Day was a testament to the creativity, dedication, and spirit of our learners and educators."

With Antaragni 2025, LPS Global School once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering academic excellence hand-in-hand with cultural enrichment, leaving the audience inspired and proud of the school's holistic approach to education.

