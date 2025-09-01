LPU Achieves Unprecedented MBA Placement Success with ₹49.46 Lakhs Highest Package and 29% Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 1: The Mittal School of Business (MSB) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has once again illuminated the landscape of management education in India, achieving unparalleled success in its MBA placements for the Class of 2025. With a staggering highest package of ₹49.46 Lakhs secured by standout performer Manik Salaria from a leading multinational corporation, MSB has cemented its reputation as a crucible for forging global business leaders.

This accomplishment is further validated by a substantial 29% year-on-year increase in total offers, rising from 873 in 2024 to 1,129 in 2025. The top decile of the cohort achieved an impressive average compensation of ₹12.00 Lakhs, indicative of the high calibre of talent cultivated within the programme. A distinguished consortium of over 250+ national and international organisations facilitated this robust recruitment activity. The premier global organisations included Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PwC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Broadridge Financial Services, High Radius, Blinkit, Trident Groups, Aditya Birla, TCS, Wipro Consumers, Berger Paints and Service Now. Students received offers for critical roles spanning business analysis, financial advisory, digital marketing strategy, account management, category leadership, and client relationship management.

The placement narrative extends beyond conventional career pathways, with 15% of the graduating cohort opting for entrepreneurial ventures. These emerging enterprises successfully secured venture capital exceeding INR 2 Crore prior to graduation, with backing from established investment networks including Indian Angel Network, Marwari Catalyst, and Venture Boult, among others. This entrepreneurial momentum is exemplified by successful student-led initiatives such as EcoBite, a sustainable tableware solution; CHICKELZ, an innovative food product venture; and Cafe 18 O'5, a hospitality enterprise demonstrating remarkable commercial traction.

A pedagogic framework that integrates academic rigour with practical industry engagement underpins this exceptional performance. The curriculum offers advanced specialisations in contemporary domains including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain applications, Fintech, Digital Marketing and many more. Students also gain a decisive global edge through international credit transfer options with universities in the USA, UK, Australia, and Europe. Their learning is intensified through financial modelling, corporate simulations, and an exclusive lecture series featuring top CEOs and industry leaders.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, "LPU stands as a gateway to limitless possibilities, where young minds are transformed into leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. These record placements are not merely achievements, they are a demonstration of the global confidence in the talent nurtured at our campus. LPU takes pride in empowering students with world-class exposure, entrepreneurial spirit, and an education that equips them to not only excel in careers but to redefine industries and create new opportunities for the world."

With such strong placement outcomes and global opportunities, LPU's MBA program continues to redefine management education in India. It is not just about producing employable graduates but about shaping visionary leaders who are capable of driving growth, innovation, and transformation across industries worldwide.

