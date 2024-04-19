LPU In Top Positions in QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 19: World's largest global higher education network, connecting universities, business schools & students-Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) recently announced its 'World University Rankings by Subject-2024', where Lovely Professional University (LPU) is ranked among the top Indian Institutions for different six domains. LPU is also included among the top global band of 251-300 for the subjects of Pharmacy & Pharmacology.

LPU is ranked 7th among all top government & private Indian universities for Agriculture & Forestry; 9th for Pharmacy & Pharmacology; 12th for Social Sciences & Management; 15th for Engineering & Technology; 18th for Chemistry; and, 25th for Computer Science & Information. These rankings are under different top bands as per the concerned subjects.

This 2024 edition of QS World University Rankings features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects, with 64 universities debuting. Published annually, it helps prospective students to find the leading schools in their field of interest.

Congratulating all at the helm of diverse affairs at the university, Founder Chancellor at LPU & Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal further inspired all to continue with the progressive leaps to lead the university among the top 200 universities of the world - "Such illustrious rankings are to make us stronger than before with new responsibilities to excel and win over in an exemplary way. For this, we should identify and deliver those higher education strategies that help students, in particular, accomplish their goals and aspirations."

The QS rankings are based on a methodology using indicators including academic and employer reputations; faculty-student ratio; citations per paper; international research network; faculty staff with a PhD; international students and faculty; and, inbound & outbound exchange.

Several worldwide university rankings are made annually, where the longest-established and most influential global rankings are those produced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

