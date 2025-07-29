LPU Student Jahnavi Dangeti Makes History as TSI Astronaut Candidate, Set to Travel to Space in 2029

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Billions of people think of reaching Space, but LPU student Jahnavi Dangeti is actually going to carve her name beyond the Earth during the 2029 Titan Space Orbital Mission, as an Astronaut candidate. What began as childhood dreams of reaching the Moon is set to become a breathtaking reality for Jahnavi Dangeti, a B.Tech (Hons.) Electronics and Communication Engineering student at Lovely Professional University (LPU). She will undergo intensive three years training through the ASCAN (Astronaut Candidate) Programme, initiated by the US-based organization Titan Space Industries (TSI), in preparation for a breakthrough low-Earth orbit mission provisionally scheduled for 2029. In a proud homecoming, Jahnavi was honoured at LPU with a grand celebration, where the entire university fraternity came together to felicitate her ground breaking achievement.

Jahnavi's journey from rural India to global space platforms is a shining example of what relentless ambition, talent, and the right academic ecosystem can achieve. As a core member of LPU's Robotics and Intelligent Systems Community (RISC), she made her mark early by becoming the first Indian to graduate from International Air and Space Program (IASP) at one of the NASA affiliated centers by AEXA Aerospace. Notably, she was also the first Indian to represent the country at this global training, participating alongside candidates from 60 other students around the globe and earning high praise for her leadership skills.

Recognized globally as a rising star in aerospace, Jahnavi became the youngest foreign Analog Astronaut to complete the Programme at the Analog Astronaut Training Centre (AATC) in Krakow, Poland, in 2022. Her impressive list of credentials includes graduating from the Advanced PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere) Academy, advanced scuba diving certification, and STEM Outreach Programsan initiative committed to inspiring the next generation through space science and technology education.

On this occasion, Jahnavi also shared her extraordinary journey with fellow students and faculty, inspiring the next generation of space aspirants stating, "LPU's Innovation Studio was where ideas took flight. It was not just a lab; it was a creative sanctuary that fuelled my passion for aerospace. Long discussions with LPU's aerospace faculty expanded my horizons and gave me the courage to chase what once felt impossible. I want every aspiring student to dream boldly and build the skills to launch those dreams beyond the stars."

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, "It's a proud moment for all of us as LPU has not just nurtured a space enthusiast but given the nation a future astronaut. Jahnavi's journey reflects the kind of future we are building at LPU, where dreams are not only encouraged but also equipped to take flight. From international recognitions to upcoming space missions, she has shown what is possible when talent meets the right guidance and environment. That is the vision behind our EduRevolution, to help every student unlock his or her highest potential. Taking this vision ahead, LPU will work towards providing access to analog astronaut training modules, with plans to support the establishment of dedicated facilities in India to better prepare students for the challenges of future space missions."

Jahnavi's success story is more than just a personal achievement; it is an inspiring narrative for every young Indian with skyward dreams, proving that the right opportunities can propel young minds from humble beginnings to global frontiers.

