LPU Student Prashant Veer Creates IPL History as the Most Expensive Uncapped Player, Signed by Chennai Super Kings for ₹14.20 Crore

New Delhi [India], December 30: Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrates a monumental sporting and institutional triumph as Prashant Veer, a second year BSc Physical Education student at LPU, scripted history by becoming the most expensive uncapped player in Indian Premier League history, following his selection by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a staggering ₹14.20 crore.

This extraordinary achievement crowns an inspiring journey that began in the fields of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The son of a farmer, Prashant started his formal cricketing pursuit only in 2017, relying on sheer determination and raw talent to climb the ranks. His relentless dedication has been rewarded with prestigious accolades, including the U23 CK Naidu Man of the Series, impactful performances in the Ranji Trophy, and the distinguished title of UP T20 League Player of the Tournament.

Prashant Veer shared, "I am profoundly grateful to our Honourable Chancellor, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Sir, for his visionary leadership in providing a 100% scholarship and fee waiver, which allowed me to pursue my education and passion without barrier. The world class cricket facilities at LPU, My expert cricket coach Pavan Pandey, the training grounds, academies, and support staff, have been the cornerstone of my development and success as a cricketer."

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, "The entire LPU community celebrates this magnificent achievement by Prashant Veer. This record setting bid is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when indomitable student hard work meets institutional vision and support.

At LPU, we are committed to nurturing not just scholars, but global champions. Witnessing our students excel at the highest levels, be it in the Olympics, cricket, or other international arenas, reaffirms our mission."

LPU's sustained sporting excellence is driven by significant investments in Olympic standard infrastructure, professional coaching, robust athlete scholarships, and scientific performance support systems. By seamlessly integrating academic rigor with elite sports training, the university nurtures well rounded champions who excel on national and international platforms, reinforcing its position as one of India's foremost institutions for sporting development.

