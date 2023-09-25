LRQA verifies Bridgestone's plant in India as carbon neutral against international standard PAS 2060

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Leading global assurance partner, LRQA, has verified Bridgestone's first-ever carbon neutral tyre manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, India. Bridgestone is a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions and, following a rigorous audit of scope 1 and 2 emissions, its Pune facility was subsequently validated in accordance with the international PAS 2060 standard.

This certification is a significant milestone in Bridgestone's relentless pursuit of decarbonizing its manufacturing capabilities, aligning with its global goal of attaining carbon neutrality (scopes 1 and 2) by 2050, along with a remarkable 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from operational activities by 2030, compared to the 2011 benchmark.

The Pune manufacturing facility, which produces over 4 million tires annually, has, over the years, curtailed its overall carbon footprint by an impressive 94%. This notable reduction has been carried out through a myriad of strategic measures, including the installation of solar panels at the plant and the adoption of a carbon-neutral biomass-based boiler plant that employs biomass briquettes derived from agricultural waste.

To offset the site's emissions of 2,974 tons of CO2, Bridgestone India has embarked on a forward-thinking initiative by acquiring Verified Carbon Standard credits from Acme, India. This initiative is centered around a bundled solar photovoltaic project designed to harness energy from solar panels, contributing to the regional power grids in multiple Indian states, including Telangana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As an integral part of the PAS 2060 verification process, the site has committed to an ambitious three-year plan aimed at further reducing CO2 emissions. Bridgestone remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, setting an exemplary standard for the industry.

Olga Rivas, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Product Cluster Manager at LRQA said:

"This verification ensures that Bridgestone's reported data and information are reliable and supported by efficient management systems. After reviewing Bridgestone's information, we confirmed its commitment to a decarbonization strategy, and we provided the verification statement PAS 2060 for Carbon Neutrality, Scope 1 and 2 for the Pune Plant. We are delighted to be part of Bridgestone's decarbonization project, as our focus at LRQA is on supporting clients to ensure the trustworthiness of their sustainability strategies and climate change claims."

Stefano Sanchini, Managing Director Bridgestone India, said:

"Bridgestone is globally committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society and we in India are focused on this goal. Other than the solar power plant and the carbon neutral boiler, we have undertaken various measures at the shop-floor level too. We are continuing to replace diesel-based forklifts with electric powered ones and using electric power to replace LPG. Our plans include further increasing the use of green energy, reducing carbon emissions in our overall operations and tracking scope 3 emissions."

Koji Takagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Bridgestone EMIA, said:

"Globally Bridgestone is guided by a deep-rooted mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality," and to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. Towards this end the Company is committed towards the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society. The carbon neutral certification of one of our two tyre plants in India is a historic landmark in the Company's commitment towards sustainability more so as Bridgestone has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris climate agreement."

