L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Felicitates Outperforming Employees with Star Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), a leading retail financier, is thrilled to announce the recipients of the prestigious 'Star Awards 2024', recognising outstanding contributions from LTFH employees during the previous year.

Among 6096 eligible colleagues, 320 exceptional LTFH employees received these coveted awards at a splendid ceremony in Mumbai. The event was graced by S. N. Subrahmanyan, Non-executive Director and Chairperson of the Board, along with Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, Dinanath Dubhashi, Whole-time Director, the Board of Directors including, P. V. Bhide, Thomas Mathew T., Dr R. Seetharaman, and members of the Group Executive Council (GEC).

On this occasion, Nilesh Dange, Chief Human Resources Officer of LTFH said, "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to extend gratitude to all the winners of the Star Awards 2024. Their contributions will be instrumental in the journey towards being a digitally-enabled, retail finance Company as their achievements not only reflect their individual brilliance, but also contribute to the collective success of our organisation. We also celebrate their ownership towards the Company values viz. Pride, Ambition, Integrity and Discipline in their journey towards achieving their goals."

"In the time to come, I look forward to seeing our employees achieve our goals by imbibing the ethos of the five pillars of execution namely, enhancing customer acquisition, sharpening credit underwriting, implementing futuristic digital architecture, heightened brand visibility and capability building for making this workplace into a Fintech@Scale," Dange added.

The awards ceremony was also live streamed across regional, zonal and head offices of LTFH.

Star Awards are given in four categories which are:

Bright Spark: The recipients of these awards are those who are though relatively new to LTFH, but have 'gone beyond' and delivered significant results, while demonstrating very high levels of ownership and collaboration. This year, 48 employees received these awards.

Exemplar of Values: The recipients of these awards are those who have joined the Company on or before December 31, 2022 and have imbibed and reflected the organisational values. These awards are given in two categories which are Pride (the one who inspire results by setting high standards, advocating the cause of the unit's mission and collaborating seamlessly) and Ambition (the one who has delivered what was thought to be almost impossible. A relentless person with a zeal to achieve more, and displays fearless accountability. The one who also raises the bar for the other people). Sixty-nine employees received the awards for Pride while 111 employees received awards for Ambition this year.

Teamwork: The recipients of these awards are teams which exemplified the spirit of teamwork and collaborated across boundaries to deliver a complex project that was mission-critical for the enterprise, while ensuring institutionalisation of processes and outcomes. Seven teams covering 82 employees received these awards.

Transformation Champion: The award recipients are individuals and teams who have displayed exemplary performance, initiative, consistent delivery and game changing practices / ideas that transform and turn around the business. Ten employees received these awards.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) (https://www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' the highest credit rating for NBFCs by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.2 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

