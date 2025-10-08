L&T Finance Ltd. Launches 'Pitch Point,' a Competition for AI Startups Ahead of RAISE' 25

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Limited, one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, is pleased to launch 'Pitch Point,' a competition for AI startups ahead of RAISE' 25, India's premier Artificial Intelligence (AI)-themed event in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

LTF is giving an opportunity to AI startups that are in their early to growth stage to present their solutions, applicable for any BFSI or Non-BFSI domains, to a panel of Venture Capitalist, LTF's senior management, and industry experts at RAISE' 25. Two winners will be eligible for prize money of Rs. 25 Lakhs each. In addition, winners will get an opportunity to engage in discussion with LTF, or with any of the L&T Group companies identified by LTF, to explore a PoC, as well as to engage in discussion with L&T Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Larsen & Toubro, regarding potential equity funding.

Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO at LTF, said, "Given L&T Finance's sharp focus on leveraging next-gen AI technologies to transform our lending business, this competition is a significant step towards identifying, mentoring, and investing in the next set of game-changing startups. The launch of 'Pitch Point' underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and exploring the broader applications of AI, discovering new solutions that can deliver value not only in the BFSI space but also across multiple industries."

The product offering that will be evaluated at 'Pitch Point' must align with one of the domains that synergises with any of the LTF's or L&T Group Company's current and future offerings, namely, Cyber Security & Fraud Prevention, Rural & Agri Fintech, Gen AI Application, Embedded Finance Solutions, Smart Contract & Blockchain Solutions, Alternate Data Based Lending Solutions, AI-Driven Credit Scoring & Risk Assessment, Regulatory Technology & Compliance Tools, Digital Financial & Robo-Advisors, AI-Powered Collections & Recovery Solutions, Agentic AI for Enterprise, Image Processing and Recognition, and AI Geospatial and Remote Sensing.

LTF encourages eligible startups to apply online by submitting the registration form along with their pitch deck and product demo link. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a virtual interaction round, and five finalists will then be selected to present live at RAISE' 25.

The jury members for Pitch Point are Mr. Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners & Surge, Ms. Tanusree Deb Barma, IAS, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Technology Centre, Bengaluru, Mr. Piyush Shah, Co-founder, InMobi and President, Glance, Ms. Sushma Kaushik, Head, L&T Innovation Fund, Mr. Arpit Agarwal, Investment Partner, Blume Ventures, and Dr. Debarag Banerjee, Chief AI & Data Officer, LTF.

The application period for this program is open till October 20, 2025. The final shortlist is set to be announced on November 1, 2025. The program culminates in a final event at RAISE' 25 on November 7, 2025, which will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Link to the 'Pitch Point' page:

www.ltfraise.com/event/4d429b6b-d104-434b-a315-62437285911d/pitch-point

For any questions pertaining to the application process, eligible companies can contact the organising team at raise.pitchpoint2025@ltfs.com.

LTF's RAISE' 25 is an AI-focused event centered on the theme "Accelerating Financial Services with AI." The conference offers a unique and comprehensive exploration of AI through its three-pronged approach: Accelerated, Applied, and Advanced. Attendees will unlock future trends with industry and tech leaders, get hands-on experience in the Generative and Predictive AI zones, and track real-time case studies on custom AI solutions. Building on the success of the inaugural RAISE' 24, which convened over 4,500 virtual and in-person participants - including regulatory leaders, unicorn startups, deep tech firms, and representatives from media, the second edition is set to provide even more invaluable insights from the AI pioneers.

Find more information at www.ltfraise.com.

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com) formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' - the highest credit rating - by four leading domestic rating agencies. S&P Global Ratings has recently upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3". Fitch Ratings has assigned LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.6 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

X: x.com/LnTFinance

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LnTFS

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/lntfinance

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lntfinance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ltfinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor