L&T Finance Recognised Amongst the "Prestigious Brand of India" at the Goal Fest Conclave 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: L&T Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), is proud to announce that it has been recognised amongst the “Prestigious Brand of India” in the Goal Fest Conclave 2023. The award recognises the Company’s focused and targeted brand campaigns, redefining the benchmarks in the NBFC space. The award evaluated brands based on parameters like Trust, Image, Sustainability, Goodwill, Positioning, Recall, Growth, Reach and Innovation.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “While our journey is fuelled by commitment and on the promise of digitally-enabled processes and journeys, it's our customers' trust that truly drives us. Receiving this esteemed award for being the Prestigious Brand of India reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and value. We share this honour with our dedicated team and loyal customers who inspire us to set new benchmarks every day."

“Moreover, the award is a testament of our organisation’s success which has thrived on a customer-centric approach, ability to offer innovative and diverse financial products and thus address distinct needs of the customers across demographics and geographies. Additionally, our approach has also helped us in fostering trust, loyalty and reinforce reliability amongst our customers. Together, these elements have not only synergised but also bolstered the Company’s competitive edge and stakeholder commitment,” Dubhashi added.

On the business front, L&T Finance has articulated its four ‘pillars for growth’ strategy namely, a strong growth and profitability engine, strengths in risk management including new-age risks, creating ‘Fintech@Scale’ and finally, an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focus.

To this effect, L&T Finance continues to cater to a large database of over 2.1 crore customers by leveraging technology and use of data analytics, unleashing the potential of our business. The ability of the organisation to deliver industry-leading collection efficiencies and Turn-Around-Time (TAT) across retail products are visible results of adopting a Fintech@Scale approach. The organisation envisages dominating the customer mind space by creating a digital marketplace.

The Company’s customer facing application - PLANET app, which was launched in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, is a key component towards building autonomous journeys. It is built on the foundation of reimagining customer engagement by creating an augmented Direct 2 Customer (D2C) channel. The app serves as a geo-agnostic sourcing, collections, and servicing channel with customer-centric features. The app also provides multiple other features like farm advisory, education courses, utility payments, income expense tracker, etc. Since the launch of the app, it has witnessed over 5 million downloads, with over 5.5 lakh rural customers.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated AAA - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - “Digital Sakhi” which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the ‘right businesses’ has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company’s strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.1 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.

