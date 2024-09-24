L&T gets mega order of Rs 10k-15k cr to build advanced grid system

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major contracts in the Middle East to expand and fortify high-voltage electricity grids with an estimated value of Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 crore.

According to L&T, the projects, considered mega orders, include High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems and Gas Insulated Substations (GIS), key elements in modernising and interconnecting regional grids in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

L&T has been tasked with establishing +-500kV HVDC transmission links. These links are crucial in interconnecting different operating regions within the national electricity network, enabling seamless power exchange and bolstering grid stability.

This contract aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader vision to modernise its infrastructure while integrating renewable energy sources.

Additionally, L&T has secured three more packages in the country, including two 380kV overhead transmission lines and the construction of a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation (GIS).

These new systems will not only interconnect renewable energy sources but also reinforce the overall grid infrastructure, contributing to a more robust and efficient power network.

In Abu Dhabi, L&T has been awarded a contract to build two critical 400kV gas-insulated substations. The scope of work includes the installation of series current-limiting reactors, auto transformers, advanced control and protection systems, and substation monitoring tools.

The project will also integrate telecommunication systems and connect the substations with Abu Dhabi's Load Dispatch Centre to ensure enhanced grid management and fault detection capabilities.

These additions will significantly increase the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid, making it more efficient and reliable.

T. Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (utilities) at L&T, expressed confidence in the company's role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.

"The fortification and modernisation of transmission systems is the foremost step in establishing a secure, resilient grid capable of handling variable renewable generation in an evolving energy market. We thank our customers for entrusting these projects with us," he said.

