L&T Joins n0c tech to Provide Low Cost and Compact Carbon Capture and Storage Tech

New Delhi [India], December 4:Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's leading engineering and construction conglomerate, announces a strategic partnership with climate tech startup n0c tech to deploy innovative, low cost & compact carbon capture & storage tech across industrial sectors.

The collaboration aims to provide cost-effective & compact decarbonization solutions to industries including steel, cement, oil & gas, chemical, marine and energy-from-waste facilities. L&T's Director of Energy, Subramanian Sarma, emphasized the partnership's strategic importance: "Multiple L&T industrial clients demand low-cost, practical decarbonization technology with positive ROI. n0c tech's advanced CCS tech supports existing industrial infrastructure with limited space while offering significant cost advantages vs traditional carbon capture players."

Recent independent testing by IIT Delhi Material Science Laboratory and DTU Chemical Laboratory validates n0c tech's performance claims. Professor Dr. K S Vikrant, Department of Material Science & Engineering, reported: "Experimental trials demonstrate 93% carbon removal efficiency with 20% lower energy consumption at 2.6 GJ/ton of CO2. The technology achieves 50% smaller plant size and 90% reduction in height, requiring 40% less steel compared to traditional carbon capture players. The plants are pre-fabricated, fully automated with smart process control & analytics capabilities. Industrial emitters are able to proceed with n0c tech at a fast pace from fully refundable pre-order to feasibility study to zero risk Pilot via CCaaS Carbon Capture as a Service, to Final Purchase Order. This flow brings financial cost & risk to negligible while decarbonizing for Industries."

The solution's economic viability for industrial emitters is strengthened by multiple revenue streams for Industrial Emitters for good return on the investment, including selling generated premium carbon credits, selling green premium products at 5-10% higher price, and leveraging government incentives like 45Q Tax Credits, potentially delivering payback periods of 2-3 years in the US market.

Industry adoption is gaining momentum, with Naxome, a plant construction specialist, recently ordered a 1 TPD Carbon Capture Plant. Additional partnerships include Indian Oil Corporation and various ESG Advisory firms. Many undisclosed industrial companies have already ordered the n0c tech carbon capture plants.

Sidhant Kumar, Founder & CEO of n0c tech, studied at New York University & Delhi Technological University, and conducted research at IIT Delhi, Siemens Energy, and United Nations. The California and Delhi-based startup focuses on developing advanced carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies for industrial applications, for a net zero future.

The startup has gained strong government backing, receiving support from the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. This governmental endorsement, combined with strategic industry partnerships, and the technology's proven superior performance, firmly establishes n0c tech as a leader in the carbon capture and storage market.

