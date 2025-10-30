L&T secures key role in TenneT's landmark offshore wind program

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a vital position in Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT's major Offshore Wind Program, marking a significant achievement in the company's offshore wind business. The development, as per an exchange filing, highlights the company's growing role in global clean energy projects.

L&T, in collaboration with Hitachi Energy, has been nominated by TenneT to deliver High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter stations. These advanced converter stations are designed to connect offshore wind farms to onshore grids, helping integrate large-scale renewable energy into the European power network. The program covers the German and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, forming a key part of Europe's efforts to accelerate the shift towards sustainable power.

The partnership between L&T and Hitachi Energy combines technical innovation, engineering strength, and end-to-end project execution capabilities.

"This milestone marks a proud moment for L&T as we deepen our engagement in the global clean-energy landscape," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T. "Partnering with TenneT and Hitachi Energy for this pioneering program underscores the confidence our customers place in L&T's growing capability to execute complex, technology-intensive infrastructure projects. We thank TenneT for their trust and confidence and remain committed to delivering this development with excellence, safety, and sustainability at its heart," he added.

L&T's Offshore Wind Business rests on strong engineering capabilities, global partnerships, and a reliable supplier network. Supported by three modular fabrication facilities, the company is well-equipped to execute large offshore projects that meet international standards.

Commenting on the development, Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director and President of L&T, said, "This collaboration is a significant step forward for L&T's Offshore Wind Business. It not only validates our engineering and project management strengths but also demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated HVDC solutions for large-scale renewable projects. We are grateful to TenneT for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to their ambitious North Sea energy transition program through reliable, world-class execution."

