L&T Technology Services Announces Establishment of Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS) announced the inauguration of the Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus, strategically located at the LTTS state-of-the-art campus in Bangalore. This Centre of Excellence is designed to bolster engineering support for Airbus aircraft structural simulation activities across its diverse business units in Europe spanning France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Equipped with the latest simulation software, hardware, and high-performance computational machinery, the Simulation CoE aims to unify and standardize processes across all Airbus European business units and aircraft programs. The ultimate objective is to streamline efficiency and enhance productivity, facilitating the timely achievement of program milestones.

Initiated approximately 18 months ago with a specialized core team, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) has demonstrated significant growth and development. The strategic plan includes a substantial scaling up of the centre over the next two years. This expansion reflects the deep commitment of LTTS to fostering innovation and excellence in aerospace engineering, highlighting the dedication to advancing the industry through sustained development and expertise.

Speaking on this significant development, Alind Saxena, President - Sales and Executive Director, L&T Technology Services stated, "The establishment of the Simulation CoE for Airbus reflects our deep-seated commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation alongside Airbus. This Centre is not just about technology; it's about creating a standardized, efficient framework that propels Airbus' industry-leading aircraft into the future Together, we are not just navigating the present landscape but also shaping the future of aviation, ensuring that our collaboration remains a key driver of our success in India and the world."

The establishment of the Simulation CoE for Airbus marks a decade of fruitful collaboration between LTTS and Airbus India, highlighting a shared dedication to innovation and excellence in the global aerospace industry. It serves as a foundation for both companies to continue their dominance in important markets like Europe and India, driving forward with a common process that enhances operational efficiency and productivity.

