L&T Technology Services Reports 12.4% QoQ Growth in Q4FY25

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights for Q4FY25 include:

* Revenue at Rs 29,824 million; growth of 17.5% YoY and 12.4% QoQ

* USD Revenue at $345.1 million; growth of 13.1% YoY and 10.7% QoQ

* EBIT margin at 13.2%

* Net profit at Rs 3,111 million

* Patent filings have crossed 1,500 mark, 190 patents in AI/Gen AI

Continuing our large deal momentum, this quarter recorded the highest-ever bookings, including one USD 80+ Mn deal, one USD 50+ Mn deal, along with a USD 30+ Mn, USD 20+ Mn, and three USD 10+ Mn deals.

Highlights for FY25 include:

* Revenue at Rs 106,701 million; growth of 10.6%

* USD Revenue at $1,259 million; growth of 8.9% in constant currency

* EBIT margin at 14.9%

* Net profit at Rs 12,667 million

* Final dividend of Rs 38 per share recommended by the Board

"In Q4, we continued our large deal momentum recording the highest-ever TCV bookings. The large deal pipeline has been robust on the back of value enhancement across the clients' product lifecycle and digital transformation journey.

We delivered an industry leading 8.9% revenue growth in constant currency in FY25. In Q4, we had a strong sequential growth of 10.7%, which was led by Tech and Sustainability segments in a quarter of tightening market conditions.

During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Intelliswift allowing us to address new markets in Service-led sectors. We achieved three notable milestones, crossing INR 10,000 crore in annual revenue, surpassing 1,500 patent filings and being officially recognized as a Great Place to Work™ in the U.S. for the second year in a row, and in Japan for the first time ever.

As we step into FY26, we see the technology landscape tilting sharply towards AI and Automation, providing us with new opportunities to develop AI led solutions. Based on the large deal bookings closed during the quarter, in our view, FY26 will be a better year than FY25. We also reaffirm our medium-term outlook of USD 2 billion revenue," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Highlights and Recognitions:

* Recognized by Etihad Rail at the Global Rail Innovation Awards for its Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time.

* Awarded the Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award 2024, for leadership in cutting-edge innovation initiatives for global businesses.

* LTTS has been officially recognized as a Great Place to Work™ in the United States for the second time in a row in Japan for the first time ever.

* Named as one of the Best Organizations for Women 2025 by news channel ET Now.

* Honored with the Sustainable Diversity Leader Award by Girls at Tech Nordics.

* Recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in both the Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 and the Sustainable Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

* Rated as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Study for Digital Engineering Services 2025.

Patents

At the end of Q4FY25, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,502, out of which 929 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q4FY25, LTTS' employee strength stood at 24,258.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor