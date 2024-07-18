L&T Technology Services reports net profit growth, revenue up 7 pc
By IANS | Published: July 18, 2024 05:10 PM2024-07-18T17:10:00+5:302024-07-18T17:10:05+5:30
Mumbai, July 18 L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 314 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) ended June 30, marking a nearly 1 per cent year-on-year growth.
The engineering services company posted revenues at Rs 2,462 crore, a 7 per cent growth YoY.
During the quarter, LTTS won two $30 million deals, two $15 million deals, and three deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $10 million.
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said that the company's mobility grew by 6 per cent sequentially "driven by our differentiated presence across EV, SDV and connected car technology”.
“In hi-tech and sustainability, our new strategy is driving a significant increase in the pipeline and large deal discussions that make us confident of a pickup in growth momentum,” said Chadha.
The company said it is reassured of its performance for the rest of the year and “reaffirm our aspirations to reach $1.5 billion in annualised revenues”.
At the end of Q1 FY25, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,343, out of which 853 are co-authored with its customers, while the rest are filed by LTTS.
A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, the company now employs 23,577 people.
Headquartered in India, it has 22 global design centres, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs.
