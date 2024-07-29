L&T wins multiple orders of Rs 2.5K to 5K crore to build grids for clean energy transition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured new orders both domestically and internationally for the construction of substations and transmission lines.

According to an exchange filing, these projects are integral to the vast, interconnected electricity network, aiming to accelerate the clean energy transition and ensure a reliable, resilient power supply.

In India, L&T's PT&D has been entrusted with two 765kV double circuit transmission line projects. These projects are vital for the evacuation of power from the Jaisalmer/Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan, channelling it to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further distribution.

This initiative is a step towards harnessing and utilising renewable energy resources efficiently within the country.

On the international front, Saudi Arabia continues its pursuit of sustainable and efficient power supply by bolstering its 380kV network in the central region.

L&T's PT&D has secured orders to construct a 380kV substation and 380kV overhead line segments. These developments are crucial for enhancing the region's electricity infrastructure and ensuring a stable power supply.

In the United Arab Emirates, L&T's PT&D has been awarded contracts to build a 220kV substation and three 132kV substations.

These substations will be pivotal in meeting the growing electricity demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, supporting the utilities in maintaining a robust and reliable power network.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is a prominent player in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services with a global footprint.

Renowned for its customer-focused approach and relentless pursuit of top-quality standards, L&T has maintained leadership in its major business domains for over eight decades.

The recent orders won by L&T's PT&D fall under the 'Large' category, with values ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

