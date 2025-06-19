LTIMindtree Launches 'BlueVerse' -- An AI Ecosystem that will Define the Enterprise of the Future

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced the launch of a new business unit and suite of AI services and solutions: BlueVerse. Designed as a complete AI ecosystem, it helps enterprises accelerate their AI concept-to-value journey. This ecosystem is a universe of components that enterprises need to elevate business operations, achieve breakthrough productivity, and create transformational customer experiences.

BlueVerse Marketplace currently has over 300 industry and function-specific agents and ensures seamless interoperability and a growing connector ecosystem. It is underpinned by responsible AI governance, delivering enterprise-grade trust and scalability.

BlueVerse Productized Services utilize repeatable frameworks, accelerators, and industry-specific solution kits. At launch, BlueVerse will offer pre-built solutions for Marketing Services and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). With Marketing Services businesses can unlock unparalleled campaign effectiveness and achieve maximum ROI, transforming their marketing strategies into powerful growth engines. CCaaS uses context-aware AI agents to reduce response times leading to enhanced customer satisfaction.

This ecosystem also includes BlueVerse Foundry, an intuitive no-code designer and flexible pro-code editor that can enable enterprises to quickly compose and deploy AI agents, AI Tools, assistants, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines and intelligent business processes.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, "BlueVerse is all about unlocking productivity for businesses at different levels by embedding AI across all functions of the enterprise. Backed by a strategic partnership ecosystem and deep AI expertise, it positions LTIMindtree as the partner of choice for future-ready organizations."

"BlueVerse will enable our clients to unlock new sources of value, streamline operations, and stay ahead in an AI-driven world," said Nachiket Deshpande, President, Global AI Services, Strategic Deals and Partnerships. "By embedding advanced AI across core business functions, we aim to deliver measurable outcomes and create long-term competitive advantage for our clients."

BlueVerse is where autonomous agents and enterprise ambition converge. At LTIMindtree, we're not just bringing AI to businesswe're making business Agentic. To learn more about BlueVerse please click here.

