LTIMindtree Signs MoU with IIM Mumbai to Launch Postgraduate Program for Executives in AI-led Experience Design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) to launch a 1-year Blended Post Graduate Program for Executives (PGPEx) in AI-led Experience Design. This year-long program is designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge skills in customer experience (CX) design by leveraging the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence.

The program, primarily delivered online, incorporates two immersive week-long on-campus modules at IIM Mumbai. These sessions provide participants with the invaluable opportunity to engage directly with eminent faculty and collaborate with industry peers. The curriculum has been meticulously designed to address the increasing demand for AI-driven experience design. Participants will gain expertise in advanced CX concepts while developing strategic business acumen through integrated management courses.



"Our partnership with IIM Mumbai underscores our commitment to nurture and groom talent for future of work," said Mr. Venu Lambu, CEO (Designate) & Wholetime Director, LTIMindtree. "By combining LTIMindtree's deep industry insights with IIM Mumbai's academic excellence, this program empowers professionals to redefine customer experience in an AI-driven world. It is a significant milestone in shaping the future of CX design and its transformative impact on businesses globally."

"At IIM Mumbai, we are happy to partner with LTIMindtree to launch this pioneering program in AI-led Experience Design," said Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai). "By combining our academic rigor with LTIMindtree's industry expertise, we're empowering executives to harness the power of AI and redefine customer experiences. This collaboration embodies our commitment to innovation and bridging the academia-industry gap."

This partnership underscores a shared vision of LTIMindtree and IIM Mumbai to foster innovation and bridge the gap between academia and industry. Together, they aim to develop a new generation of professionals skilled in designing AI-powered customer experiences that drive business success.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 86,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale.

IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is a renowned management institution established in 1963. Ranked 6th in India's 2024 NIRF Rankings, it excels in Operations, Supply Chain, Sustainability, and General Management. Located in Mumbai, the institute leverages its proximity to the financial capital for industry interface and collaboration. With a faculty from top global institutions like MIT and Kellogg School of Management, IIM Mumbai offers a vibrant intellectual environment. The institute boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, a world-class library, and a picturesque campus. As a nodal hub for capacity building under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, it hosts a Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. IIM Mumbai innovates in pedagogy and impact, with international student exchange partnerships and cutting-edge research, shaping leaders and India's management ecosystem. Its strong industry connections and research focus make it a leader in management education.

