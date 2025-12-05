LTIMindtree Wins Two 2025 AWS Partner Awards at AWS re:Invent

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, announced that it received the AWS 2025 Geography and Global Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe who play key roles in helping clients drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). LTIMindtree has been awarded Application Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year (Global) and Industry Partner of the Year - Travel and Hospitality.

At the AWS re:Invent 2025 Partner Awards Gala, partners were recognized for their specialization, innovation, and collaboration, and for evolving business models that enable success on AWS while supporting their customers. LTIMindtree was recognized as:

The Industry Partner of the Year - Travel and Hospitality:

Recognized as a trusted transformation partner in Travel and Hospitality, LTIMindtree is enabling a global leader to modernize at scaleexiting global data centers and migrating seamlessly to AWS. The initiative has delivered accelerated modernization of critical business processes, such as billing, while markedly improving operational agility and performance. Additionally, retiring physical infrastructure has materially advanced the client's sustainability goals by reducing the carbon footprint. Together, these outcomes are powering their digital-first vision and future-ready customer experiences.

The Application Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year:

As the strategic modernization partner to a leading U.S.-based insurer, LTIMindtree transformed core systems by migrating over 200 critical applications and complex mainframe workloads to AWS. This collaboration shifted IT from a traditional cost center to a value-driving enabler, accelerating innovation, product delivery, and revenue growth. Modernization enhanced underwriting through enhanced insights, improved policy issuance speed, and strengthened customer experience with highly reliable self-service and low-latency access to critical data. Together, these advancements have reinforced the client's position as a technology-forward market leader.

"Being named AWS Partner of the Year in two categories highlights the strength of our collaboration with AWS and reflects the path-breaking work our teams deliver every day, helping enterprises modernize, innovate, and scale with confidence. Through our AI-driven approach and deep alignment with AWS, we empower clients with industry-specific solutions that unlock new possibilities and shape the next generation of transformation," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTIMindtree.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor