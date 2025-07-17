LTIMindtree’s net profit up over 10 pc to Rs 1,255 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 17 LTIMindtree Limited, an IT service provider, on Thursday reported over 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26 (April-June), reaching Rs 1,254.6 crore, up from Rs 1,135.10 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Operational revenue was Rs 9,840.60 crore, up 7.6 per cent from Rs 9,142.60 crore in the first quarter of FY25, according to a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the business declared earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the quarter at Rs 1,406.5 crore.

LTIMindtree's net profit increased over 11 per cent sequentially from Rs 1,129 crore in Q4 FY25.

From Rs 9,772 crore in the previous quarter, revenue increased by a modest 0.7 per cent every quarter, which was largely consistent with market expectations.

With the contribution of Rs 3,634.4 crore in revenue, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical continued to be the largest contributor by segment.

Technology, media and communications (Rs 2,850 crore), manufacturing and resources (Rs 1,930 crore), and the consumer business segment were the other top contributor divisions, the company said in its filing.

Resilience in a difficult macroeconomic climate and sustained demand in its core verticals are reflected in the company's steady financial performance.

“We had a promising start to the year, delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindTree.

“Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future," Lembu added.

He mentioned that while the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, I’m confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance.

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, helps businesses in a variety of industries rethink business models, spur innovation, and optimise growth.

The company has 741 active clients as of June 30. Meanwhile, the company shares settled at Rs 5,169.0, down 2.97 per cent or Rs 158.

